The best weapon to use in COD: Warzone's Zombie Royale

Zombies have taken over COD: Warzone, and players are loving it. The horde of the undead has been a popular addition to Call Of Duty ever since its first appearance in World at War. This zombies mode pits players against the undead to simply try and survive.

In COD: Warzone, however, the battle royale mode is still intact, but with the threat of the flesh-eaters.

COD: Warzone Zombie Royale

There are some tweaks in Zombie Royale that make it a fresh take on COD: Warzone. The Verdansk map is covered by the dark of night, and players have to defeat each other and any zombies that may be on their tails.

This is the Haunting of Verdansk, beginning October 20 across #ModernWarfare and #Warzone. pic.twitter.com/dcGypvnMI9 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 19, 2020

Those that don't survive become part of the zombie army rather than head to the Gulag. Players also gain special zombie abilities and can attack the living, giving them a chance to rejoin the warm-blooded.

Just like COD: Warzone, players must defeat all of the living and dead enemies for a nice Halloween-themed Victory banner to appear on their screens.

Best weapon to use in Zombie Royale

This may be surprising, but the best weapon in COD: Warzone's Zombie Royale mode is not a gun. While the typical meta loadout will work well against the human players, the zombies are a little trickier to deal with. They get in close and can overwhelm with their quick melee attacks.

The best way to deal with them is to give them a taste of their own medicine. The Kali Sticks in COD: Warzone is hands down the best weapon in Zombie Royale. They are a lifesaver when the undead close in. Hipfiring or even aiming down the sights is just about impossible when the zombie players are at point-blank range.

When a zombie is approaching, players can light them up with any gun. However, if the undead get too close, they can whip out the Kali Sticks and start swinging back. A few hits with this melee weapon will dispatch the zombies and send them back to the grave, where they came from.