How to unlock the blue dot reticle in COD: Modern Warfare & Warzone? 

Over the years, Call of Duty has given players some fantastic customization options. Now, players can give their characters and weapons a crazy amount of skins. Vehicles can even get a wrap to change their appearance. COD has indeed done their cosmetics right.

A classic COD customization option is that of the dot reticle. Weapons could have a dot reticle of numerous colors and shapes. This could range from red or green to a heart or a smiley face. In COD: Modern Warfare & Warzone, the blue dot reticle has instantly become the most popular.

How to unlock the blue dot reticle for COD Holo Sights?

(Image Credit: Activision)

The blue dot reticle is not easy to unlock in COD: Modern Warfare & Warzone. It takes a bit of a grinding session but is achievable. Players have to complete nine tasks to unlock the blue dot. These tasks have to be completed in a particular order and can take even more time if a player only partakes in COD: Warzone.

Get 200 Kills using the Corp Combat Holo Sight

Get 50 Headshots using the Corp Combat Holo Sight

Get 200 Kills using the APX5 Holographic Sight

Get 50 Headshots using the APX5 Holographic Sight

Get 200 Kills using the PBX Holo 7 Sight

Get 50 Headshots using the PBX Holo 7 Sight

Get 200 Kills using any Holo Sight

Get 50 Headshots using any Holo Sight

Get 3 kills without dying 150 times using any Holo Sight

Remember that these tasks have to be carried out in the order listed above. Completing each challenge unlocks the next one, so if you focus on one of these, it won't accumulate until it is unlocked. However, each task unlocks a new COD reticle, so you still get some rewards while grinding towards the blue dot.

How to unlock the blue dot reticle for COD Reflex Sights?

(Image Credit: Activision)

Unlocking Reflex Sights in COD: Modern Warfare & Warzone is very similar to the challenges for Holo Sights. The big difference is that there are 10 of these challenges instead of nine.

Get 200 Kills using the Operator Reflex Sight

Get 50 Headshots using the Operator Reflex Sight

Get 200 Kills using the Aim-Op Sight

Get 50 Headshots using the Aim-Op Sight

Get 200 Kills using the Viper Reflex Sight

Get 50 Headshots using the Viper Reflex Sight

Get 200 Kills using any Monocle Sight

Get 50 Headshots using the Monocle Sight

Get 3 kills without dying 150 times using any Reflex Sight

Get 500 kills using any Reflex Optic

Just put in some time by playing one of the COD: Modern Warfare playlists that will help you rack up kills. Shipment 24/7 is a good bet. If you are strictly a Warzone player, be ready to spend a ton of time completing these challenges.