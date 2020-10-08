Season 6 of COD Warzone added a lot of incredibly powerful items to the game. The SP-R 208 and the AS VAL, in particular, have taken over as two of the most overpowered weapons to be released within Warzone. Meanwhile, the AS VAL, with a snapshot grenade, can take out anyone through basically any surface.

A lesser-known item with a ton of power in Warzone is the new Foresight killstreak. It can't be equipped in a loadout and is relatively hard to find which is why it had flown under the radar. However, the item itself may be the most powerful in Season 6 of Warzone.

How the Foresight killstreak works in COD Warzone

(Image Credit: Video Games Chronicle)

The Foresight killstreak does exactly what it sounds. It gives players foresight within their current Warzone match. More specifically, players can see where every single circle is going to be in that match. Each of them is displayed for the player to see on a map, and it is complete foresight into how the match will play out. With this killstreak item, there is no guessing where the next circle will be or where the next best position will be.

Once players pick up the Foresight killstreak, it is automatically activated. Players will then be able to see where the next 9 circles are going to end up, which is a massive advantage for anyone to have. The random element of the circles is taken away, and strategies can be made around knowing where the circles will end. A player could potentially camp out in the very last circle for the rest of the game, and never worry about the gas coming in.

There is still some confusion about where exactly the Foresight killstreak is found. Most sources say that it is a drop within bunkers in the Warzone. There have also been reports of the killstreak dropping at the A.E. Station on the Warzone map. It is also possible that it spawns in any loot box around the map. For now though, searching loot boxes in bunkers may be the safest option of finding the Foresight killstreak.

The Foresight killstreak was recently nerfed due to the power of the item. No changes were made to the item itself but rather to the drop chance of the killstreak. That means the already-rare drop is going to be far more difficult to find.