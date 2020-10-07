The best safe landing spot in COD: Warzone Season 6 

Even though the COD: Warzone Verdansk map is massive, the amount of players that drop in make it seem quite small. It is typically packed from end to end with COD players looting up and going for those aggressive first kills. All of the action makes choosing the right landing spot more crucial than ever.

Some COD players prefer to take things slow and ensure a safe drop. It is not a guarantee that any location with be popular or deserted in any given Warzone match. That usually depends on the path of the drop ship. There is one location that is typically a safe area if the flight path stays away.

Best safe spot to land in COD: Warzone Season 6

(Image Credit: Activision)

Zordaya Prison Complex can be the safest spot in all of COD: Warzone if the drop ship flies a path far off from it. The Prison is so far away, tucked in the southeast corner of Verdansk. Many players avoid it because they don't want to accidentally get caught in the gas once the circles begin to shrink.

If that's the case, the loot is yours for the taking. The entire Prison Complex is loaded with great starting loot. For solo players or teams, gearing up here will make for an easy rotation towards the circle, taking on enemies that are near Downtown or the Stadium.

Zordaya Prison Complex

(Image Credit: Activision)

There are several places of interest to take into consideration when landing at the Zordaya Prison Complex in COD: Warzone. There is a Hillside Hut that is actually further away from the prison itself. The prison entrance is a bit of a military post. The Gulag battlements and prison itself make for a large area to search.

Overall, the entire complex is loaded with cover and loot to survive with. There are buy stations next to the entrance and also on the inside. A helicopter spawns with other vehicles to the west. From top to bottom, players will not be disappointed.

It is very easy to move from the roof to the ground level and vice versa. The roof is a popular spot that allows players an easy escape if needed. Simply jump off if things aren't as safe as normal and parachute to a surrounding location. Land on the ground level of the prison and controlling the location should be simple while making your way to the top or out of the area entirely.