Warzone is one of the best battle royale games available to play right now. Many would argue that it's the best iteration of a battle royale to date. The game is fast-paced, full of potential for great action moments and one of the most balanced battle royales because of the Warzone loadouts.

That doesn't mean Warzone is perfect though, and even when something is great, there are ways to improve and make it better. Some changes can be small, and some could change the flow of the game. Either way, there are some additions or changes that could greatly benefit Warzone.

Top 5 changes needed in Warzone

#5 - Consistent map changes

(Image Credit: Games Radar)

Warzone has had a few changes to the map like the addition of the train or the opening up of the stadium but those are few and far between. The Warzone map has been largely the same since launch and it could really use some spicing up to garner interest.

If Fortnite gets one thing right, it is the use of map changes and in-game events to keep players interested in what's going on. Warzone will always have players coming back due to the great gameplay but a more exciting map would do some good for the bleak Verdansk.

#4 - Fists out

Advertisement

The gas in Warzone is deadly compared to other battle royale games and without the gas mask, it's 'game over' getting caught outside the circle. There are also a decent amount of wide expanses on the map where it's easy to get caught out by other players. The ability to run with fists out and weapons holstered would be a welcome solution to both problems.

In theory, the fists-out mechanic would allow players to run faster, with the added drawback of no weapon out to fight. It's generally a fair trade-off and can save people from the gas.

#3 - Pacing

(Image Credit: Activision)

Pacing can be a relative problem based on the player in Warzone. If a player drops in a hot spot and continues to run towards populated areas, the game might go quick. But if a team wins that initial drop and they are on the outskirts of the map, the circles moving in can feel dreadfully slow.

With a small tweak to the time it takes for the circle to close at the start of the match, games could go a bit faster while maintaining the fast-paced action in hot spots. The end game circles have great timing on them and they really convey what the action can be like when the circle pushes a bit more.

#2 - Climbing

One of the best parts of Apex Legends is the mobility and climbing that can take place all over the map. It allows for smooth movement without any frustration. Warzone shouldn't have climbing to the same degree that Apex Legends does but it could absolutely benefit from some fixes.

Where this problem really stands out is on the rocky terrain around the map. Climbing terrain can be a nightmare and can sometimes even mean death for a squad simply because they couldn't get up some rocks. It's a small addition to Warzone but one that would make a difference.

#1 - Hackers

(Image Credit: Activision)

The worst problem in Warzone as of now is the number of hackers that can run rampant in the game. Because of the prevalence of those hackers, Warzone matches for everyone are getting soured in many ways.

Activision needs to make some more changes to how they handle bans and anti-cheat software in order to stop the problems. Many players also leave cross-play enabled these days and that means hacking can happen in console matches frequently as well. Hopefully, the frequency of hackers in Warzone is fixed soon.