Many Warzone players, or even Modern Warfare players in general, often forget about the PP19 Bizon. The weapon is pushed aside for more popular submachine guns like the MP5 and the MP7.

Yes, they do have an edge on the Bizon overall, but there are some features it brings to the table that neither the MP7, nor the MP5, can.

The Bizon is weaker in comparison, but that doesn't automatically mean that its worse. Recoil on the Bizon is entirely controllable, and the potential for higher magazine capacities is available as well. Best of all, the SMG has a great range to boast, and a decent head shot multiplier attached to it too.

The best PP19 Bizon loadout in Warzone

(Image Credit: Gamewith)

Like other Warzone loadout builds, especially for weapons lower on the tier list, the goal is to close any of the gaps in the stats. The other idea is to enhance those features that already make the weapon standout. The Bizon itself doesn't necessarily have a ton of downsides. The one weakness that it does have - a lower damage output compared to top tier SMGs, can't necessarily be fixed. So instead, the loadout will enhance the gun in the manner that it already exists within Warzone.

The PP19 Bizon loadout for Warzone is as follows:

Tac laser

8.7" steel barrel

Monolithic suppressor

84 round magazine

FSS close quarters stock

The 8.7" steel barrel and the 84 round magazines are the most important attachments to have on the Bizon. They may take a while to level up and acquire, but they are well worth it, as they make a big difference to the weapon itself. The 8.7" barrel gives it some great boosts in terms of control and damage range. The 84 round magazine is one of the unique features of the Bizon and should also be used on any Warzone class for the SMG.

Long barrel attachments and magazine capacity increases will make any weapon lose some mobility. The Bizon has a great starting point, but if it loses too much mobility, it will lose the key features of an SMG. The Tac laser and the close quarters stock will bring back most of the mobility and ADS speed that was lost. The reason this loadout keeps a close quarters stock instead of no stock is to maintain some stability on the weapon. Losing that feature of the Bizon would hurt its potential a large amount.

For the fifth attachment, the loadout uses the monolithic suppressor. This attachment will increase damage range even further and dampen the noise that other players hear in Warzone. Of the other attachments, this one could be swapped out for a sight if need. However, the Bizon has good iron sights and the class will be better off without a sight. Pair this loadout with a sniper or an assault rifle for the best results.