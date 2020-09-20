Many of the Warzone submachine guns are viable in Season 5, especially when the gunsmith allows for so much versatility. There is a debate over which SMG could be considered the best, the MP7 or the MP5. Regardless, both are excellent picks within Warzone.

In this case, we discuss the MP7 and how it can be used to dominate the Warzone. There are all kinds of combinations to utilize but there are a couple that can outclass the rest and push the MP7 to its full potential.

The best MP7 loadout in COD: Warzone

Ideally, the MP7 should be a weapon that is paired, rather than given a primary slot (Image Credit: Dot Esports)

To start off, there is a loadout for the MP7 that can check a lot of different boxes. The idea is to enhance what's already there on the MP7 or to fill in gaps that the weapon may already have. Some of the best attributes of the MP7 include a very high fire rate, a decent damage per shot, incredibly easy recoil to control and some of the highest mobility in Warzone.

The downsides can include a low ammo capacity due to the fire rate of the weapon and a lower range compared to other weapons, or even just SMG weapons. With those attributes in mind, changes can be made to create the best base MP7 Warzone loadout.

MP7 attachments:

Stippled grip tape

Ranger foregrip

50 round extended map

FSS Recon barrel

Open to change. Sight/Stock/laser.

This base version of the MP7 is built to fit a variety of situations and to enhance what already exists. The FSS recon barrel and the 50 round magazine extension both make up for lost stats on the MP7. However, they both take away some of the agility and stability of the weapon. The stippled grip tape and the ranger foregrip will make up for the much needed previous attachments.

For the fifth attachment slot, there's a lot that can be added to match the style of the player. An ultra-light stock could be added for speed and stability, a no stock attachment could be added for pure ADS speed or a sight could be added for players that despise the iron sights of the MP7.

Ideally, the MP7 should be a weapon that is paired, rather than given a primary slot. It can pull off great feats at close range and can hold its own at medium range but it isn't entirely reliable. The primary weapon in a loadout such as this should be an assault rifle with some range or a sniper rifle. If the primary is slow enough, some more close quarters-oriented attachments for the MP7 can be added in. Having said that, this loadout is a great starting base for a dominant MP7 Warzone class.