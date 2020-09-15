COD: Warzone loadouts can be incredibly versatile in there isn't one answer to what works best. Regardless of what meta comes and goes, there will always be a plethora of weapons to choose from that can be considered viable.

In Season 5 of Warzone, there have been a few changes that changed where weapons are placed in different tiers. One of those weapons is the R9-0 shotgun, which has taken over as one of the best close quarters weapons to carry in Warzone.

The best R9-0 loadout in COD: Warzone

The R9-0 checks a lot of boxes when it comes to what makes a shotgun viable. It covers a lot of spread when need be, it has plenty of reserve ammo, and it can fire fast shots in succession. They're all great attributes for a shotgun in Warzone. Something like the double barrel might pack more punch but it only has two shots. The origin is another option with a good ammo reserve but it packs less damage. The R9-0 is the current middle ground.

There is always going to be situations where an attachment can be swapped out, especially for personal preference. However, there is a great base for five attachments that are versatile in any situation.

Forge TAC Sentry Barrel

5mW tactical laser

Monolithic suppressor

Rubberized grip tape

Ranger foregrip

The sentry barrel will increase the already high base range and damage, as well as tighten the pellet spread of each shot. The tac laser assists with aim down sight speed as well as hip fire accuracy. Along with the barrel, the monolithic suppressor will increase range. The grip tape and the foregrip both assist in aiming stability. This loadout as a whole is a good base for multiple situations.

(Image Credit: Activision)

The R9-0 with these attachments could easily be paired with a sniper so that your mid and close engagements are covered by an R9-0 that is more ads based. This R9-0 build can still cover close quarters but there is a better alternative build if that is desired. The closer quarters build is as follows:

Advertisement

Forge TAC Sentry Barrel

5mW tactical laser

Merc Foregrip

Dragon's breath rounds

Choke

This build loses range and stability while aiming, but it offers far more damage in a closed off space. The build is also based more around hip fire and aiming down sights won't be as beneficial. Ideally in Warzone, this build would be used to take down any challengers in close spaces with ease and speed.