How COD: Warzone will work in Black Ops Cold War 

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is currently scheduled to release on November 13, 2020. On the minds of players everywhere is if this edition of COD will bring back the Blackout battle royale feature. Blackout returning will not be the case. It has been confirmed that COD: Black Ops Cold War will continue to support COD: Warzone.

The mode introduced in the recent Modern Warfare has been a huge hit. It is one of the more popular overall games around, not just in the battle royale genre. It is huge with streamers, pro players, and tournament organizers. The transition to COD: Black Ops Cold War, though, has fans of COD: Warzone wondering how it will work.

How will COD: Warzone work in Black Ops Cold War?

(Image Credit: Activision)

Activision has confirmed that the grind of COD: Warzone will not be for nothing. Players will be able to keep everything, tied directly to their Activision account, and use it in COD: Warzone along with the new content coming in Black Ops Cold War. The battle royale mode is said to be interwoven with Black Ops Cold War, featuring new themes, weapons, and operators.

The progression from the Battle Pass, the free unlockables within, as well as lore and map development will all stay a part of COD: Warzone. Much like Fortnite, players will be able to switch between console and PC versions of the game, maintaining everything on their account throughout whichever iteration.

Co-Studio Head of Treyarch Dan Bunting confirmed all of this in a quote given to VentureBeat:

“Following the launch of the game, Warzone will remain tightly connected to Black Ops with loads of shared content, gameplay, and stories that will evolve the Warzone experience in new ways to keep players excited. Black Ops Cold War will usher in Chapter 2 of Call of Duty Warzone, continuing and extending the blockbuster free-to-play, free for everyone, battle royale experience. Black Ops will share progression, so items in the game will carry over with you to Chapter Two.”