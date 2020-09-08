5 best landing spots in COD: Warzone

COD: Warzone has a vast map. Huge honestly might be an understatement. Verdansk is filled with vehicles, players, loot, and most importantly, named locations to find all of the above. Lobbies can often be spread out, seeing enemies drop from the plane all over. Other times, depending on the path of the dropship, players may find themselves landing where the majority of the lobby lands.

Some of the best landing spots in COD: Warzone are going to be the most populated. There are several areas off the beaten path, but they deliver very little when compared to the hot locations. Out of all COD: Warzone points of interest, there are some that rank higher than others, with plenty of loot and battles available.

Top five COD: Warzone landing spots

#5 – BCH TV Station

Image Credits: Activision

The BCH TV Station was one of the most populated areas when COD: Warzone first released. Since then, it has quieted down a tad, but with the right dropship path, the TV Station will find itself packed with players. It is an excellent location to loot, get some early kills, then rotate towards the next destination.

A lot of times, players will take to the roofs or bust right into the TV Station itself. Instead, they can land at the rear of the station to score some loot and prepare for the early game firefights.

#4 – Downtown Tavorsk District

Image Credits: Activision

If players ever find the Downtown Tavorsk District empty of enemies, they are probably in a lobby by themselves, as it is one of COD: Warzone's most populated areas. It is enormous and most centralized, making it a top location for players to land and stop their journey towards victory.

There are tons of buildings, vehicles, and loot. More often then not, gamers will be able to gather some loot in one of the countless buildings before running into an enemy.

#3 – Zordaya Prison Complex

Image Credits: Activision

The Zordaya Prison Complex is typically only packed with enemies if it is right in the path of the flight. This location ends up being within the last few circles of COD: Warzone than any other, it seems.

If players manage to get here early on, however, the loot is vast. It is too far from other locations, so they must be sure to have a plan to make it to the next circle if it happens to land in a different area.

#2 – Verdansk International Airport

Image Credits: Activision

Second only to the Downtown location in terms of size, the Airport is another COD: Warzone area that always has great loot options. A lot of players avoid this site at the start because of the openness. Looting the hangers and other buildings is easy, and will bring great rewards.

Leaving, however, can be challenging if players don't find a vehicle. Hence, they must make sure to have a solid plan to rotate from the Airport. Otherwise, gamers that took up sniping positions will be waiting for their heads.

#1 – Arklov Peak Military Base

Image Credit: Activision

The top location to land in COD: Warzone is the Arklov Peak Military Base. It is typically packed with players and loot, as it's a military base, and hence, will have a ton of weapons to pick up.

Being at the top of the map, with very few prominent locations nearby, this site is to players like a lamp is to moths. The mountainside position of the base makes it a fantastic spot to snipe from after it has been cleared out.