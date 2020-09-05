Which is the best vehicle to use in COD: Warzone?

Call of Duty: Warzone is the biggest expansion of COD. The number of players, the amount of space on the map and the plethora of ways to get victory are by far more than anything COD has ever seen.

COD: Warzone takes all of the great features from nearly every COD game and puts them into one massive battle-royale format. It truly is one of the top games available right now.

From weapons, killstreaks and even vehicles, the game has them all. Some say that vehicles are not needed in the game, but with the giant map size, they come in handy for traversing from one spot to another in the game. Vehicles are undoubtedly one of the most vital components for achieving victory in COD: Warzone.

Types of vehicles in COD: Warzone

(Image Credit: Activision)

There are a handful of vehicles in COD: Warzone. Some are quick, some are slow, some fly, but they all have the same purpose. They are there to help players traverse the battlefield to head into a fight or narrowly escape certain doom. With the map littered with vehicles, finding one is not a difficult job.

The ATV is exactly what it seems. It is a small vehicle with little room and cover but is extremely fast. However, COD: Warzone's Cargo Truck is the exact opposite of the ATV. It is huge, has tons of room for players and provides ample cover but is extremely slow.

The SUV in COD: Warzone is much like the Cargo Truck but is smaller and faster. It provides protection on all sides, outpaces other similar vehicles and can take a decent amount of damage before players need to bail out.

The Tactical Rover is like the SUV and ATV but surpasses them in every way. It is a speed demon with plenty of seats for players to get protection when they are inside it.

Lastly, there is the Helicopter, which is self-explanatory. It helps players to fly to untraversable points in the game to gain tactical advantages, which may otherwise be impossible to reach.

The best vehicle in COD: Warzone

(Image Credit: Activision)

The best vehicle for players to use in COD: Warzone is, hands down, the Helicopter. The Helictoper has so many strengths that its weaknesses can often be ignored. Players can use the Helicopter to reach rooftops in order to maintain a positional advantage over the rest of the lobby.

Moreover, it can be used to traverse the map pretty quickly. Players can escape a fight, jump into one or simply rotate to the next circle. The ability to fly high and help players avoid unnecessary engagements makes the Helicopter undoubtedly the best vehicle option in COD: Warzone.