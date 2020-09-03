Top 5 weapons that broke COD: Warzone 

Call of Duty: Warzone (COD: Warzone) is one of the most popular battle-royale games. People love COD because of its unique features and battle-royale game-play. Everything in the game translates quite well from the regular modern warfare side to the 'warzone' side of things.

However, balance problems in the game aren't unheard of. Like other popular battle royale games, COD: Warzone also has its fair share of game-breaking issues. Some of them are as follows:

5 game-breaking COD: Warzone weapons

#5 – Graphics Issue

This is an issue with every single weapon in the game. Several new weapon skins purchased in COD: Warzone's shop causes graphical glitches in the game. Players even have issues with finding guns in floor-loot and from loadout drops. At times, the graphics issue gets be so bad that it sends crazy graphical spikes and shapes out of weapons. Players are not even able to see what's in front of them, with the weapon out.

#4 – Bruen

The Bruen has received a recent nerf in COD: Warzone, but that hasn't stopped it from dominating. The weapon is practically a laser with the right loadout behind it. As shown by TimTheTatman below, the Bruen is absolutely disgusting, though. It seems very unbalanced compared to other weapons in the game.

#3 – EBR-14

Sometimes, a COD: Warzone update would potentially make the EBR-14 “pay to win.” A demonstration done by a player showed that the Linebreaker skin, at times, gives the weapon a one-shot kill power. A shot to a player's head with a different skin would leave that person standing. However, switching to the Linebreaker skin with all the same attachments is enough to put the player down in the same situation, which is insane.

#2 – .357 Revolver

Known as the Snakeshot Akimbos in COD: Warzone, this weapon is enough to make the best players rage. As a secondary weapon, it can be paired with another crazily powerful weapon in the game. Unlocking the akimbo attachment gives players both the guns. The Snakeshot attachment adds more bite to the damage potential of bullets. It is basically an instant-kill weapon when firing on an enemy.

#1 – Famas

The Famas in COD: Warzone is a decent weapon. Lately, though, players have found a way to make it the most deadly close-range weapon in the game. The underbarrel shotgun attachment currently finishes off opponents in one shot from up to a 15-meter distance. It is so bad that Infinity War has already tweeted out an acknowledgment of the issue and intends on fixing it.