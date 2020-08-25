Top 5 loadouts for COD: Warzone Season 5

COD: Warzone Season 5 is bringing several changes to the Call of Duty-centric battle royale landscape. COD has always been the go-to shooter for most console players, and since jumping on the battle royale trend, it's become nearly unstoppable. With the new season comes new players and new challenges to overcome.

COD has a variety of weapons to tackle almost any obstacle. Taking those weapons to COD: Warzone means finding the right combination. Finding the right loadout in COD: Warzone is one of the most important aspects when it comes to securing a victory. The perks and equipment are up to the player, but the weapons have an obvious setup to dominate with.

5 best loadouts to takeover Season 5 of COD: Warzone

#5 – MP7 Loadout

The MP7 needs to be the SMG of choice for any COD: Warzone player. It'll take some work to unlock everything, but that's the point of playing the game: progression. The MP7 should be kitted with the G.I. Mini Reflex, Monolithic Suppressor, 50 Round Mages, Stippled Grip Tape, and a Tac Laser. That's the best bet for reaching the MP7's full potential. This allows for an approach that's both fast and sneaky.

The best pairings are with the Bruen, Grau, or Oden. They're all excellent companions for the MP7. Additionally, long-range players can forget about the aforementioned weapons and add an HDR to the mix. The sniper works just as well for those looking for the longer pick-offs and having a weapon in hand to combat anyone getting too close.

(Image Credit: COD Wiki)

#4 – HDR Loadout

The HDR is the premier sniper rifle in COD: Warzone. With the right loadout, the HDR can basically hit scan an opponent. There will be virtually zero bullet drop. Attachments should be as follows: The VLK 3.0x Optic, Monolithic Suppressor, 26.9” HDR Pro, FTAC Champion, and Focus. These attachments will give the weapon amazing stability, range, and removal of the glint from the scope.

For the HDR, really anything that comes to mind pairs well with it. This is completely up to player preference. Top options, however, include the Oden and the Grau. One could also reverse the previous loadout and tack on an MP7. Any of these allow for the long range efficacy of the HDR alongside a powerful automatic weapon for when an enemy rushes or needs finished off.

(Image Credit: COD Wiki)

#3 – PKM Loadout

The PKM is a terror of a weapon. With a Monolithic Suppressor, 26.9” Extended Barrel, Stippled Grip Tape, Tac Laser, and Sleight of Hand, the PKM can dominate COD: Warzone with ease. The attachments give it ridiculous firepower and great control. It does lack speed, hence the need for Sleight of Hand and other speedy attachments. It's contender as one of the best weapons in all of COD: Warzone.

The PKM works well with other staples, like the MP7 and the HDR. The MP7 gives it a quick weapon to turn the tide of close encounters. The HDR embraces the slow build of it all. It gives longer range with a sniper to get that initial look and damage done before finishing them off with the PKM. Both options are fantastically viable.

(Image Credit: COD Wiki)

#2 – FAL Loadout

The FAL is the number one semi-automatic weapon in COD: Warzone. There's no debating that. The attachments for the FAL should be the APX5 Holographic Sight, Monolithic Suppressor, XRK Marksman, 24 Round Mags, and a Tac Laser. The sight allows the player to compete with snipers, the suppressor and barrel up the damage range, and the Tac Laser allows those speedy shots to come out.

The ideal pairing is with the MP7 or HDR. The HDR is a bit extreme because of the FAL's range, but this is COD: Warzone, after all. Nothing is too crazy. The MP7 gives the player a good weapon for the short range engagement. The HDR is for those wanting nothing to do with close up combat, keeping distance with both weapons.

(Image Credit: COD Wiki)

#1 – Nickmercs' M4A1 Loadout

The best loadout in COD: Warzone comes courtesy of Twitch streamer Nickmercs. Nick uses a an M4A1 with a Monolithic Suppressor, Stock M16 Grenadier, M-16 Stock, 60 Round Mags, and Range Foregrip. The accuracy and high rate of fire make it nearly unbeatable. It's easy to control and can take down enemies before they get the chance to retaliate.

The secondary weapon is an RPG-7. The RPG-7 makes it easy to storm a building, an attic, or just straight towards enemies in the open. COD: Warzone has seen the rise of the rocket-propelled grenade lately and with good reason. You just need to point and click to send a giant explosion at the enemy.

For Nickmercs' COD: Warzone loadout, touching on the Perks and Equipment is a must, unlike the other loadouts. He uses Cold-Blooded, Ghost, and Amped for Perks. As for Equipment, he opts for a Heartbeat Sensor and C4. Combining those with both weapons makes finding enemies and clearing out areas a breeze.