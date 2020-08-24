Season 5 of COD: Warzone has been in full swing. A new battle pass, new operators, an open stadium, and a transit system to ride the rails around Verdansk have changed the way COD: Warzone players approach the game. As well, with a new season comes new weapons and changes to existing weapons. Call of Duty has been a powerhouse in the first-person shooter genre since day one and the game has the weapons to prove it.

5 best weapons in COD: Warzone Season 5

#5 - Oden

Image via COD Wiki

There are only a few weapons in COD: Warzone that can deliver a kill in one shot. Adding Stopping Power rounds to the Oden makes it one of those weapons. It does have quite a bit of recoil and fires at a slow rate, but for the players that hit their shots, the Oden is a tool to get a victory. It is best to avoid close-quarters with this weapon, but pairing it with a decent secondary can change that. Grab the Oden and easily rip your opponents apart.

#4 - MP7

Image via COD Wiki

The MP7 is the best SMG in all of COD: Warzone. It has a flexible magazine capacity and handles much more smoothly than the MP5. With the right attachments added to an MP7 loadout, entire squads can be mowed down in seconds. The MP7 has the best rate of fire of any SMG and the easiest vertical recoil to handle. The number of attachments available make it something every player has to try and perfect with their own customization preferences.

#3 - HDR

Image via COD Wiki

Without a doubt, the HDR is the best sniper in all of COD: Warzone, which continued into Season 5. The best thing about the HDR is the virtual lack of any bullet drop. From as far 200 meters, aiming on the head and firing is as easy as it gets. This is another gun capable of downing a fully armored enemy in a single shot. The difference is the HDR doesn't need any added attachments or perks to do that. Simply landing the first shot with the HDR as your squad approaches another gives your team a huge advantage.

#2 - FAL

Image via COD Wiki

Season 4 saw the rise of the FAL with a massive damage buff. Season 5 only continued its trend to the top. Now, it is up there with the best weapons in the game. It has extremely high damage at any range, is easy to handle, and fires at a wonderful rate. The FAL is the strongest semi-automatic weapon in all of COD: Warzone. Against a fully armored enemy, the FAL will be able to down them in fewer shots than any other AR they may be using. It will even have some ammo leftover after the down to start picking at the health of their teammates.

#1 - PKM

Image via COD Wiki

As the Bruen MK9 received a reputation killing nerft, the PKM flew to the top of the charts. The PKM has been slept on, but now is ready to take its place as the best LMG in COD: Warzone and perhaps the best weapon of Season 5. It deals massive damage with every shot, has predictable recoil, and can perform over long ranges. While it has a lengthy reload time and aim down sight speed, a potential for an upgraded magazine at 200 rounds is too good to pass up. This is one of, if not the most, powerful gun in COD: Warzone Season 5.