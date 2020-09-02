Top 5 most popular weapons in COD: Warzone

Call of Duty is home to a vast array of deadly weapons. Those weapons translate over to COD: Warzone quite well. The battle royale style of the latest edition may even be more popular than the typical COD: Modern Warfare gameplay. COD: Warzone sees way less use in terms of weaponry than typical team vs. team modes do.

There are over 35 primary weapons. Despite that abundance, COD: Warzone sees a select handful of weapons on the battlefield. There is a hierarchy of weapons in the battle royale. It is clear that some are much more popular than others.

5 most popular weapons in COD: Warzone

#5 – Grau 5.56

(Image Credit: Call of Duty)

The Grau 5.56 has been one of the most dominant weapons since COD: Warzone's second season. The Grau has taken some hits with recent nerfs, though. It has one of the best iron sights in all of COD: Warzone, however, which makes it a very popular pick in Season 5. Run and gun players can still get the most out of this weapon, even if it isn't what it once was.

#4 – Kilo 141

(Image Credit: Call of Duty)

Advertisement

The aforementioned Grau nerfs are the main reason that the Kilo has jumped in usage. It has been a menace for COD: Warzone players for some time, but now it has gotten even better. It has little to no recoil and a high damage output. For an assault rifle, that is huge. It can also be equipped with 60 round mags, making it easy to wipe out an entire squad. There's no wonder this weapon is rising in popularity.

#3 – HDR

(Image Credit: Call of Duty)

The HDR is the most popular sniper in COD: Warzone. It has virtually no bullet drop, making it the obvious sniper choice. The damage rate on the HDR coupled with the capability of just pointing and clicking on an opponent from nearly any range seems too good to be true. This gun's precision makes it extremely popular among COD: Warzone players.

#2 - PKM

(Image Credit: Call of Duty)

COD: Warzone's PKM has skyrocketed in popularity recently. The Bruen MK9 recently received a pretty solid nerf, giving this LMG more room to dominate. Don't let the fact that the PKM is the first unlockable LMG change your mind. It still absolutely shreds. When compared to every other LMG in the game, it is the most balanced in all aspects.

#1 – MP5

(Image Credit: Call of Duty)

The MP5 is the COD: Warzone weapon of choice, hands down. Since the first season, this SMG has been at the forefront of loadouts with zero competition. For those who prefer close quarters combat, it gets no better. The MP5 has several attachments that reduce the ADS speed, making it a quick way to rip into enemies. It doesn't seem like the MP5 is going away in COD: Warzone any time soon.