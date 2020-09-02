Top 5 Fortnite weapons that broke the game

Weapon balance is important in any game. Fortnite has typically done a good job. It has a nice range of weapons for many different situations. The rarity levels for the weapons certainly help with that. There are snipers, rifles, shotguns, and SMGs. There are even a few weapons that are out of the ordinary.

At times, however, Fortnite decided to go against the grain and take some risks. The game added weapons that players did not expect. These weapons were, mostly, unnecessary. That is why they were considered to have broken the game.

5 weapons that broke Fortnite

#5 – Drum Gun

The Drum Gun is hugely popular in Fortnite. It was even chosen in the Unvaulting event to be brought back by players. That doesn't mean it isn't insanely broken. The DPS of 176 was ridiculous. The weapon could replace assault rifles and shotguns, destroy builds in a matter of moments, and brought with it the truest form of “spray and pray” a shooter has ever seen.

#4 – Guided Missile

Fortnite's Guided Missile was not just a weapon. It doubled as a vehicle of sorts. The missile user was vulnerable while using it, but that was easily countered by having a teammate watch your back or finding a decent hiding spot. Players were able to jump on top and ride it into battle. It was vaulted, brought back with nerfed damage, then vaulted again because no one used it at that point.

#3 – Infinity Gauntlet

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 is not the first time the game has interacted with Marvel Comics. At one point, Thanos was in the game, along with the famed Infinity Gauntlet. Although only available in the LTM Infinity Gauntlet mode, it was played enough to garner harsh critic from players. It turned the user into Thanos, granting super abilites to whoever wielded it. Maybe it will make a comeback to break the game once again?

#2 - Zapatron

You will be hard pressed to find someone who remembers the Zapatron in Fortnite's Battle Royale mode. It was a sniper rifle weapon ported over from the Save the World mode. It could fire in bursts or a massive charged blast. There is only known video of the Zapatron being used in Fortnite Battle Royale. It was removed that quickly from the game.

#1 – Infinity Blade

The granddaddy of them all. The Fortnite Infinity Blade is the definition of a game breaking weapon. This weapon arrived in the game just in time for some major Fortnite competitive events. It was kept in for those. That is absurd. Whoever wielded the blade doubled their health, regenerated it passively and with eliminations, and increased movement speed. Players could wipe out the entire island with the thing.