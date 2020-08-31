Top 5 Fortnite live events

Fortnite is known for plenty of things, and is arguably the king of the battle royale genre. The game's building mechanics brought a new way to compete against others. Most amazingly, though, Fortnite ushered in the era of in-game events. Its live events have gone from moments of lore to bringing the community together for musical extravaganzas.

At first, no one knew what to expect from Fortnite's events. Now, the content is still mysterious, but live events are typically expected to come each season. They have become a staple of Fortnite, and a few currently stand above the rest.

Five best live events in Fortnite

#5 – The Meteor

In Chapter 1, Season 3 of Fortnite, live events were not something players ever imagined happening. That was until a small dot appeared in the sky that gradually grew bigger because it was a meteor getting closer to the island. Eventually, it would connect with the island, and Fortnite would forever be changed.

This was the first live event of its kind. Once the meteor struck, Dusty Depot was destroyed. Dusty Divot took its place, and the first real instances of Fortnite lore began to take shape. The event was not as visually impressive as future ones, but this set the tone for what Fortnite players could expect from these live events.

(Image Credit: Fortnite Fandom)

#4 – Blast-Off

Advertisement

Chapter 1, Season 4 saw a live event just as important as the first one, if not more. The rocket was set to take to the skies, and Fortnite fans were filled with anticipation. Being one of the earlier events, many players still did not know what to expect. And those who continued to give the game a chance at this point were treated to a spectacle.

The rocket blasted off into space, but seemed to hit a dome or ceiling. This created a mass of rifts across the island. The missile would zoom around the map, hitting rift after rift, entering one and exiting another. A crack in the sky appeared, giving the map the rifts for mobility and leading up to everyone’s beloved cube, Kevin.

#3 – Marshmello

Fortnite’s Season 8 saw much more in terms of exposure than ever before, and millions of people watched streams. Celebrities from across different mediums were hooked, even teaming up with popular streamers at times. Fortnite was officially mainstream.

Enter Marshmello. Over half a year after winning the Celebrity Pro-Am with Ninja, the musician teamed up with Fortnite for the first event of its kind. Almost 11 million in-game players attended the concert. It was an EDM experience like no other. Marshmello even dressed up in a motion capture suit, performing his music and voice for the concert in real-time. It was not a prerecorded event.

#2 – Astronomical

Chapter 2 Season 2 saw Fortnite’s next concert take place. This was different from the Marsmello event, as it occurred several times to accommodate everyone who wanted to take part. This concert also featured a massive hologram of Travis Scott.

The musician performed his music across the map, in seemingly different dimensions, all while towering over the entirety of Fortnite. This event proved to be a tribute to past live events, alluding to everything from the first meteor event to the black hole event that forced Chapter 1 to its end.

#1 – The Final Showdown

Season 9 saw what was hands down the coolest in-game event a video game ever hosted. A giant monster threatened to destroy the Fortnite island. In true Kaiju fashion, the monster was challenged by a large mech. The two had an all-out war, and they tore into each other. Rockets were hurled, and the two warring parties even threw each other.

The mech was later thrown into the ocean surrounding the island at one point, seemingly signifying that the monster had won. The former emerged, however, not finished yet. It would triumphantly defeat the beast with only one arm, which was good enough for a single-arm floss dance. Then the mech flew off into space, and that was the end of that.