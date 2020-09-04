3 things we want to see in COD: Warzone during Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Warzone has already been confirmed to be expanding past Modern Warfare. Even though the battle royale was built around Modern Warfare, Activision has plans to make Warzone fit for the franchise's newest entry, being Black Ops Cold War.

With this confirmation, players can expect a fairly massive overhaul in the battle royale. However, there are certain things that are more desired than others when it comes to this overhaul. Here are three things we want to see in Warzone during Black Ops Cold War's life cycle.

3 changes needed in Warzone for Black Ops Cold War

#3 - Expanded storyline

Image via Activision

Taking a page out of Fortnite's book, the Call of Duty: Warzone storyline was developed fairly early on. There were some small easter eggs found on the map, such as the bunkers, nuclear weapon, and the subway stations. However, with Warzone now moving alongside a different Call of Duty game, Activision needs to step up its story-telling ability.

The rumor is that Warzone will take place 40-50 years before Modern Warfare during Black Ops Cold War. This gives the developers a great opprtunity to connect the two universes and expand upon the storyline significantly.

#2 - New locations in Verdansk

Image via Activision

As Warzone moves to a different time period, there needs to be some major changes made to the map of Verdansk. As of right now, the map is centered around modern times. However, Black Ops Cold War takes place during the 1970s, so some new locations will certainly need to be implemented.

In order to match the time period, these locations will need to be brand new in Warzone. This means no high-tech buildings or points of interest. We wouldn't mind seeing some 1970s-inspired spots like an old high school, dance club, or a war-torn village.

#1 - Cold War weapons

Image via Activision

Black Ops Cold War is set to introduce a slew of new weapons that can't currently be found in Modern Warfare. While some guns like the M4A1 and AK-47 might make a return, the weapon pool will need a mix-up. This means some cool Cold War weapons could make their debut.

Something like a Recurve Bow or Spas-12 shotgun would really change up the style of Warzone and we would be all for it. Although, let's hope there's no game-breaking, overpowered weapons introduced.