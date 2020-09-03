Top 5 worst weapons in COD: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone features a plethora of options when it comes to choosing a weapon. There are several categories and more weapons from within those categories to choose from. While weapon variety hasn't been the greatest in the battle royale, the options are present.

However, like most other fast-paced first-person shooters, there are guns that you should avoid using at all costs. Sure, picking one of these guns up when you first drop in is a viable strategy but anything beyond that is simply unneeded. Here are the five worst weapons in Warzone that don't deserve a spot in your loadout or inventory.

5 worst weapons in Warzone

#5 - Dragonuv

Image via Activision

This classic sniper rifle was a shoo-in to make this list. As in every other Call of Duty it's seen in, the Dragonuv is among the worst weapons you can possibly use. It does extremely little damage, has horrid accuracy, and there are far better options available 99% of the time.

#4 - MK2 Carbine

Image via Activision

Another sniper-type weapon, the MK2 Carbine simply isn't strong enough for Warzone. While it's not as terrible as the Dragonuv, it's consistent reloading need makes it an absolute liability in combat. However, it's not bad against a non-armored enemy.

#3 - VLK Rogue

Image via Activision

The only shotgun on this list, the VLK Rogue just doesn't have a spot in Warzone. The DLC weapon requires you to be extremely close, near 2 meters, to an enemy in order to deal any real damage. If you're fighting an enemy team in a stairwell it could be useful but anything beyond that and you're at a disadvantage with this gun in your hands.

#2 - Striker-45

Image via Activision

Formerly known as the UMP-45, this classic Call of Duty weapon is among the worst you can use in Warzone. Its damage is horrendous and the recoil is even worse. If you do happen to equip this gun in Warzone, don't expect to eliminate any enemies in a single clip even if you hit all of your shots.

#1 - MG34

Image via Activision

Coming in at the number one spot is the ancient MG34 LMG. In Warzone, light machine guns are king, with the exception of this WWII weapon. The MG34 has decent damage and range but what really kills it is the eight second reload time. That's simply not worth whatever else the weapon boasts, making it the worst weapon in Warzone.