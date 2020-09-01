The 5 best COD: Warzone Perks 

Call of Duty: Warzone has a ton of different aspects that affect your success. From the weapons to the killstreaks to your individual loadout, not one aspect can be overlooked. However, one that often does get the short end of the stick is the Perk selection.

An integral part of any loadout, your Perks need to match the weapon you're using but also ensure you aren't at a disadvantage in combat. To make sure you're at the top of your game, here are the five best Perks to use in COD: Warzone.

5 best Perks in Warzone

#5 - Cold-Blooded

Image via Activision

Starting off the list is a Perk that you can't go wrong with, being Cold-Blooded. While not as useful as some of the others on this list, it can be quite handy to not show up on Thermal Scopes. However, that's it's only real use in Warzone.

#4 - Overkill

Although some may argue that Overkill is the most useful Perk in Warzone, we feel that it's a bit overhyped. Of course, having two primary weapons on you at all times is going to be a huge benefit. However, there are certainly Perks that offer more in terms of effectiveness when it comes to gameplay and strategy. Still, Overkill is never a bad option on any loadout.

Advertisement

#3 - E.O.D.

Image via Activision

A Perk like E.O.D. is going to be extremely effective in any Call of Duty title. Essentially Flak Jacket from previous games, E.O.D. simply reduces the damage you take from lethal equipment. As C4 and other grenades are a common sight in Warzone, E.O.D. comes in handy at least once or twice a match.

#2 - Amped

One of the most popular Perks in Warzone, Amped comes in at number two on our list. The reason why it's so popular is due to the popularity of Overkill, as Amped allows you to switch between primary weapons quicker. So unless you're running Overkill, there's no real reason to run Amped.

#1 - Ghost

Image via Activision

Topping off our list of best Warzone Perks is none other than Ghost. The perennial top Perk in almost every Call of Duty title, Ghost makes those pesky enemy UAVs completely worthless, as you're kept off of the mini-map. Unless you want two primary weapons, Ghost is your only true option in the second Perk category.