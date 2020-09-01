Top 5 COD: Warzone killstreaks

Call of Duty: Warzone has branched off from the main game of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. COD: Warzone has the same mechanics, same weapons, and same ways to get the win just like in the main game. The only difference is the giant map and the battle royale style of gameplay. Players need to survive until the end and rack up some kills in the process.

More kills means unlocking killstreaks. Killstreaks can also be found throughout the COD: Warzone map. The variety of them makes having killstreaks very useful. Some are tactical, giving away enemies positions. Others are offensive based, striking at enemies with bullets and bombs.

5 best killstreaks in COD: Warzone

#5 – Cruise Missile

The Cruise Missile is a very useful offensive killstreak in COD: Warzone. This killstreak is one of many that the player can control. The cruise missile deploys and makes its way towards the map. The player guides it and boom. Its impact will eliminate any opponent nearby. As well, the missile has a boost feature. This allows it to hit quicker, making it harder for enemies to escape.

#4 – Support Helo

The Support Helo in COD: Warzone is very underrated. The chopper that is summoned patrols the entire COD: Warzone map. Enemies in the line of sight are automatically targeted. It has twin turrets to launch a heavy assault on those unlucky enough to be spotted by it. The downside is how close it is to the ground. That makes it easy for enemies to focus fire on it and destroy it. Still, racking up some kills with the Support Helo while you have to do nothing is pretty nice.

#3 – Chopper Gunner

The Chopper Gunner killstreak is a Call of Duty classic. It works just as well in COD: Warzone. The Chopper Gunner allows the player to take control of the chopper as it hovers above the warzone. Rockets and machine guns make for massive amounts of firepower to take down enemies. It even has thermal vision to easily spot opponents.

#2 – UAV

Not many killstreaks are more necessary than the basic UAV. COD: Warzone has much more ground to cover than the regular Modern Warfare game. That also means there are more opponents to defeat. The UAV gives the player and their team the position of enemies nearby on the map. This allows for easy flanks or third-party situations. The UAV is vital when it comes to finding more kills for higher streaks.

#1 – Emergency Airdrop

The Emergency Airdop just seems to good to be true. It is the best killstreak in all of COD: Warzone. The Emergency Airdop calls in three random care packages. Those care packages contain other killstreaks. The best part? There is no limit to the killstreak tier the airdrop supplies.Players could end up with a couple UAV drops or a Gunship and a Juggernaut care package. Three killstreaks for the price of one is why this is the best.