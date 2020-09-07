Top 5 DLC weapons in COD history

Call of Duty is one of the most popular first-person shooter franchises of all time. There has been a new COD game released every single year since 2005's Call of Duty 2. Each title has been slightly different than the previous, and as time moves on, COD has been getting better and better. The maps, the gameplay mechanics, and the weapons have all been highly improved.

COD's firearms have also gone from being minimal to massive in number, as the games have switched from a set number of guns to a grocery list of choices. The ability to add updates and downloadable content has allowed COD to withstand the test of time. Some of the best weapons the series has seen have come from DLCs.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the best firearms available via this feature.

Five of the best COD DLC weapons

#5 – VMP

Image Credits: Call of Duty Fandom

The VMP is a submachine gun found in COD: Black Ops III and COD: Black Ops 4, and was added into the latter as a DLC weapon, immediately becoming part of the game's meta. The VMP was picked up on release by many players, and quickly started mowing down the opposition. With the correct attachments to help with its recoil, this gun became one of COD's most destructive close-range firearms.

#4 – Ripper

Image Credits: Call of Duty Fandom

The Ripper was a downloadable weapon in COD: Ghosts, and the reason it became so popular was its versatility. This firearm could switch between being an assault rifle and an SMG on the fly, and could rip at enemies from any range. Up close, far away, it didn't matter with this weapon, which was more than capable of contending with any gun over any range.

#3 – Grau

Image Credits: Call of Duty Fandom

Added to Modern Warfare in Season 2, the Grau 5.56 eventually become a staple of COD: Warzone loadouts. It is one of the most potent weapons that a COD game has ever seen, and is perfect for almost any scenario. Severe damage, accuracy, and rate of fire, the Grau is still a beast of a weapon even after a nerf.

#2 – AN-94

This new AN-94 go crazy 👀



(Almost no attachments LOL) pic.twitter.com/ogBHfRMctF — Buzro (@Buzro_) August 5, 2020

Compared to the Grau, COD's most recent DLC weapon may just prove to be better. The AN-94 has the recoil and rate of fire that is comparative to the Grau. Without attachments, it is still tearing enemies apart, and placing proper accessories on this weapon is enough to boost it to an entirely new tier all on its own. It can handle business over close-range engagements as well as deal massive damage for those medium and long-range firefights.

#1 – Peacekeeper

Image Credits: Call of Duty Fandom

The Peacekeeper was one of the more popular weapons as an SMG in COD: Black Ops II. In BLOPS 4, however, it returned as a modified assault rifle variant. Regardless, it still had the mobility of its SMG version while offering the range and damage of the new AR typing. The Peacekeeper quickly took over as the gun to use in BLOPS 4 multiplayer and the Black Ops battle royale mode, Blackout.