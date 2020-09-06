Top 5 features that should never return in Call of Duty

Call of Duty is a series that's been around for nearly two decades. From the original title to now, the franchise has seen a ton of different features pass through the various entries in the series. While there's been more liked features than not, there have still been some failed experiments in this department.

No game development company is perfect and all of them make a mistake at some point or another. With Call of Duty, those mistakes tend to be fixed a little later than fans would like. That said, here are five features that should never be brought back in the Call of Duty franchise.

5 features that shouldn't return in Call of Duty

#5 - Paid DLC

Image via Activision

Paying $15 for four separate DLC packs was one of the biggest norms in Call of Duty for many years. This was simply an accepted practice in the series since it was what many fans solely knew. However, when Activision went for a free-DLC model this past year in Modern Warfare, players saw how much better that system is. Paid DLC packs should be a thing of the past in Call of Duty.

#4 - Skill-Based Matchmaking

Unfortunately for players, this is a feature that doesn't seem to be going anywhere. It's currently a feature in Modern Warfare and has been in place since WWII. Activision has stated that it doesn't plan to remove the system, but we still never want to see it in another title.

#3 - Supply Drops

Image via Activision

One of the most-hated features in the series' history, Supply Drops should never again see the light of day in COD. Players have proven to enjoy grinding for their cosmetic items rather than having to buy them or gamble away time and money to earn them.

#2 - Mini-Map Changes

For the past two years, Call of Duty developers have tried tinkering with the mini-map. One of the longest standing features in the series, the mini-map wasn't ever complained about in the past. However, both Treyarch and Infinity Ward designed a new one the past two years and players despised the changes. A traditional mini-map is all we want going forward.

#1 - Pay-To-Win weapons

Image via Activision

Rounding out the list, we have a feature that was among the most controversial in Call of Duty history. Falling in the same boat as Supply Drops, Pay-To-Win weapons were a constant for several straight years in the series. Players could spend money to earn weapons that were better than the standard free guns. Luckily, this feature seems to have been left behind in the dust.