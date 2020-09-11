With COD: Black Ops Cold War's alpha reveal to the world, there is plenty of new information to digest. Some professional players have already begun to give feedback, and fans all over are giving their opinions.

We've talked about some of the great features that are confirmed to be in COD: Black Ops Cold War, but there are also many features that need to be tweaked.

Top 5 changes needed before COD: Black Ops Cold War launches

#5 - Gun changes and balance

(Image Credit: Activision)

The most obvious changes that are needed will involve balancing within the game. We've only seen alpha footage and gameplay so far, and there is a lot of time to change stats on weapons.

The AK74u is a weapon that comes to mind first, with the M-16 close behind. These weapons are looking overpowered in their current states, and they will need some nerfs before launch.

#4 - Maps

So far, the maps don't look bad and some even look like a great call back to the Call of Duty formula. Maps in general are one of the most integral parts of what can make or break multiplayer, and they were the cause for so much frustration early on in Modern Warfare. It may not seem like it, but bad maps can ruin the entire game.

The shipwreck map in particular in COD: Black Ops Cold War looks interesting, but it is hard to pin if it will be fun. Only time will tell.

#3 - Theater mode

(Image Credit: Treyarch)

Theater mode is more of a wishlist item that hasn't been talked about, but is a feature that provides a lot of benefits to COD. On one hand, content creators have a great tool to make some great videos and media that fans love, and will continue to market the game passively.

On the other hand, players can use theater mode to improve on their own and see what they may be doing wrong. It could also be a quick way to call out hackers. This is a feature that was seen in the alpha but might need some fine-tuning prior to release.

#2 - Prestige mode

From what we know, it's likely that prestige mode will not be returning In Black Ops Cold War. In Modern Warfare, the season pass reset everyone's level to 55 each season, with the max level being 155. The badges that went along with each rank were always the same, which upset the community.

Players want incentive to play, they want a reason to grind the game. Keeping a prestige system, along with season levels, might be the best route to go for COD: Black Ops Cold War. The only upside to the season pass level system was that players didn't have to reset weapon progress to keep leveling up.

#5 - Slide cancel

(Image Credit: Shacknews)

Plain and simple, slide cancelling needs to be gone before COD: Black Ops Cold War launches. Many are excited for the fast-paced action coming to Black Ops Cold War, but slide cancelling is too much.

Many professional players have already said as much. Slide cancelling essentially doesn't register on the server side fast enough and allows the player slide cancelling to turn corners and shoot before the opponent can even react.