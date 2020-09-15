The best CR-56 AMAX loadout in COD: Warzone 

The CR-56 AMAX entered COD: Warzone at the start of Season 4. A season later and the weapon can still be used to destroy enemies on the battlefield. The weapon is Infinity Ward's take on the Galil assault rifle which was in previous COD titles.

The CR-56 AMAX was unlockable via the Battle Pass at tier 31. The best loadout in COD: Warzone for this gun is one that remains deadly, but with a silent aspect. Fights from any range can work with this specific loadout.

Best COD: Warzone CR-56 loadout

Attachments

(Image Credit: Activision)

Barrel: XRK Zodiac S440

The XRK Zodiac S440 barrel mod in COD: Warzone allows the CR-56 AMAX to be a shooter's dream. The damage range, bullet velocity, and recoil control are all on the up and up. It does lessen the ADS speed and movement speed, however.

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

The best attachment in COD: Warzone, the Monolithic Suppressor allows players to remove stealthy. Sound suppression and damage range get the boost here, while ADS speed and aiming gun steadiness take a slight hit.

Advertisement

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

The Commando Foregrip trades movement speed for gaining back some of that weapon stability. Recoil stabilization and aiming stability are raised with this COD: Warzone attachment.

Rear Grip: XRK CR-56 Stippled Wrap

This weapon's Stippled Wrap focuses on weapon's overall speed. The ADS speed and sprint-to-fire speed are both heightened. The gun's aiming stability does get lowered, however.

Ammunition: 45 Round Mags

A 45 Round Mag should be more than enough to finish off several players in COD: Warzone before having to reload. The magazine capacity gets a plus sign here. ADS speed and movement speed are on the negative.

Perks

(Image Credit: Activision)

Scavenger

Scavenger should be the first perk. Scavenger packs themselves provide throwing knives. As well, the perk allows players to resupply ammo specifically for their weapons from defeated players. That is whether they are carrying that type of ammo or not.

Ghost

Ghost makes being sneaky in COD: Warzone extremely simple. Players using Ghost cannot be detected by UAVs, Heartbeat Sensors, or Radar Drones. Firing a weapon that is not silenced still makes the player appear on the radar. Also, the player's location, not their direction, is the only thing detectable by the Advanced UAV.

Battle Hardened

Battle Hardened allows COD: Warzone players to withstand some enemy equipment. Enemy flash, stun, EMP, and gas effects are all reduced. Players are also immune to snapshot grenades.

Lethal and Tactical

(Image Credit: Activision)

Frag Grenade

The Frag Grenade works well with almost any class set up in COD: Warzone. It is the classic COD grenade. Toss it through a window, behind cover, or just randomly across the way and hope it takes somebody out.

Smoke Grenade

The Smoke Grenade in this class works just as one would think it should. Use it to traverse areas safely or to make a magician's escape. Players can throw one down to confuse enemies, making them think they moved, but are still within the smoke to fight back once it is gone.