5 best attachments to use in COD: Warzone 

COD: Warzone has become synonymous with its weapons. That can both be a good and a bad thing. Some weapons in the game are absolutely adored while others are regarded as overpowered and game-breaking. Regardless, COD: Warzone weapons are meant for one and only one thing only — decimation of opponents.

These weapons wouldn't have been as useful to dominate opposing players if it were not for their attachments. COD weapon attachments are a vital aspect of playing the game. Attachments allow an assortment of weapon customisations to fit the preferences of individual players. However, there are some attachments that outshine the others by miles.

Top 5 COD: Warzone attachments

#5 – Akimbo

(Image Credit: GameWith)

The Akimbo attachment has caused plenty of controversy in COD: Warzone. That doesn't make it one of the best in the game, though. Having the Akimbo attachment allows players to hold two handguns at once, which eliminates an aiming down the sight and keeps things strictly hipfire. Having two weapons for the price of one is undeniably a big plus. It ensures double the firepower with your sidearm, which is great to have for players who haven't unlocked much else.

#4 – Stippled Grip Tape

(Image Credit: GameWith)

COD: Warzone's Stippled Grip Tape is commonly used to balance out other attachments. This attachment can also be used to boost ADS speed. That allows for faster zooming and firing after sprinting. It can be used on a load of COD: Warzone weapons, allowing run-and-gun players plenty of choices as the ability to shoot faster with your favourite weapon is invaluable.

#3 – Aim-Op Reflex Sight

(Image Credit: GameWith)

The Aim-Op Reflex Sight might as well be the default sight in COD: Warzone. The ADS speed leaves a lot to be desired, but the crisp vision given by the attachment is too good to pass. Many weapons can be given this sight, from long-range to short-range. The precision of this sight makes it one of the best overall attachments to have in the entire game.

#2 – FSS Recon

(Image Credit: GameWith)

The reason the FSS Recon is one of COD: Warzone's best attachments is because of the weapon it belongs to. The MP7 competes with the MP5 for the honour of being the best submachine gun in COD: Warzone.

The FSS Recon gives the MP7 a legup in some instances. The Recon gives the MP7 longer damage-range, very controllable recoil and an easy-to-predict bullet velocity. While it lowers movement speed and ADS speed, that can be offset by other attachments.

#1 – Monolithic Suppressor

(Image Credit: GameWith)

It is vital to remain unseen and unheard in COD: Warzone. The Monolithic Suppressor allows players to land their shots stealthily. Players can use this attachment for weapon-silencing as well as for getting additional range. The damage range increases with this attachment, making it a valuable choice for longer assaults with a rifle of any kind. The trade off is slower ADS speed and a drop in gun steadiness, but similar to other attachments, there are positives with this attachment that can offset its negatives.