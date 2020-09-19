Best M13 loadout in COD: Warzone 

Unlocking weapons, leveling them up, and unleashing their full potential is one of the best parts of COD: Warzone. Players can stack their loadout with any weapon in the game and make it instantly viable. There are some guns available that outperform others, but in the right hands, no gun is unusable.

The M13 is a great assault rifle by itself but kitting it out in COD: Warzone makes it even greater. A high rate of fire and low recoil is always a plus when it comes to assault rifles. In longer range battles, it admittedly does have its struggles, but the gun is a monster in close and mid-range fights.

COD: Warzone's best M13 loadout

(Image Credit: Activision)

Attachments

Muzzle: Tactical Suppressor

A suppressor is a must have in COD: Warzone. The Tactical Suppressor keeps the gun silent, which stops it from showing up on the radar when firing. It does lower the ADS speed and aiming gun steadiness, though.

Barrel: Tempus Marksman

This COD: Warzone barrel is a key piece of the M13 loadout. ADS speed and movement speed take a hit here. The positives come from damage range, bullet velocity, and recoil control.

Optic: Operator Reflex Sight

The Operator Reflex Sight lowers ADS speed, but gives a precision sight picture. It does not give much long range viability, but the sight can still do the job if the player has stellar aim.

Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

Another speed reducing attachment, the Ranger Foregrip lowers aim walking movement speed and ADS speed. It does up recoil control and aiming stability though, making the already low recoil even more controllable.

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

This is the attachment in COD: Warzone that helps with the speed reduction from the other M13 attachments. Stippled Grip Tape does lower aiming stability, but raises ADS speed and sprint-to-fire speed.

Secondary Weapon

(Image Credit: Activision)

Player's Choice

This is truly up to the player. Overkill is not present here, so a second primary weapon can't be included in the loadout. Any handgun or explosive weapon can take this spot. As well, players can simply grab the loadout and switch the secondary weapon with another found on the battlefield. Something that can do some long-range damage would be a wise choice.

Perks

(Image Credit: Activision)

EOD

EOD reduces damage from non-killstreak explosives and from fire. Also, when throwing a frag grenade back at an opponent, the fuse resets. It helps avoid damage from C4 and surprise frags as well.

High Alert

High Alert is valuable in COD: Warzone. It causes the player's vision to pulse when they are targeted. If an enemy sees you and are outside of your view range, the vision pulsation will alert you of the danger.

Tune Up

Tune Up reduces the charge time of field upgrades by 40%. In COD: Warzone only, it has a special bonus: it reduces the revive time by 25%.

Equipment

(Image Credit: Activision)

Lethal: Frag Grenade

The frag grenade is the classic lethal equipment choice in COD: Warzone. It helps catch enemies off guard when they are behind cover or holed up in a room. A well placed frag makes it easy to rush in and clean up.

Tactical: Flash Grenade

The flash grenade is nearly identical in purpose to the frag grenade, other than the damage done. A good flash can blind opponents while you and your team push in, take them out, get their loot, and post up at the position they thought they had locked down.