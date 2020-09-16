Top 5 rarest weapon blueprints in COD: Warzone

COD: Warzone, like many other games, has a variety of cosmetics. There are weapon skins, character skins, banners and calling cards. Players have the option to fashion their characters and weapons as they see fit, which is a surefire way to stand out in the crowd.

COD: Warzone and Modern Warfare have also introduced blueprints into the fold. A blueprint is a variant of the base weapon it represents. The blueprint weapon comes with a pre-loaded set of attachments and a skin. This is to ensure that players are not left with a bare-bones gun in COD while waiting to level up the weapon and unlock the right attachments.

There are several blueprints no longer available while others may be unachievable for all players.

5 rarest COD: Warzone weapon blueprints

#5 – Fluid Dynamics

(Image Credit: Activision)

The Fluid Dynamics blueprint is an epic rarity variant of the Kar98k. Introduced in Season 5, it can only be unlocked by completing a contraband contract. Players must find the contraband contract in a COD: Warzone game and then safely deliver and deposit it to receive the weapon blueprint. If another player gets it before you, you can still eliminate them from the fray by pick up the contract yourself if they have not yet delivered the same.

#4 – Dawn to Dusk

(Image Credit: Activision)

Dawn to Dusk is a Fennec blueprint for COD: Warzone Season 5. This is sure to be one of the rarer blueprints as the COD: Warzone era moves on. It has an insane accuracy boost, amazing range, great control and a top-tier firing rate. The catch here is that it can only be unlocked by reaching Officer Level 155 in Season 5. Once the season is done, those who didn't reach that level will be out of luck.

#3 – Gilded

(Image Credit: Activision)

This Holger-26 legendary blueprint is very unlikely to come back to COD: Warzone. It was the Tier 85 reward of the game's very first season's Battle Pass. COD: Warzone's first season seems like ages ago. So many new players have picked up the game since then. There is no way they'll be able to get their hands on this blueprint.

#2 – OG

(Image Credit: Activision)

This M4A1 blueprint comes with a 50-Round Mag, the Burst perk, a Stock M16 Grenadier barrel, the M-16 Stock and the m203 40mm High-explosive underbarrel. The mobility is lacking, but the rest of the gun's stats are top notch. This was the Officer Level 155 reward in Season 0. That's right, this was only available before Season 1 was released for COD: Warzone.

#1 – Hammer

(Image Credit: Activision)

Even rarer than a Season 0 blueprint is the 725 shotgun Hammer variant. This was only available before COD: Warzone released. This shotgun does some serious damage, but only those who played the COD: Warzone beta will have it in their inventory. Reaching Level 10 in the beta was the only way to get a hold of this ultra rare blueprint.