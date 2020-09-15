5 best skins in COD Mobile

It has been a long time since the start of the micro-transaction era. Games like Fortnite and COD implemented Battle Passes and Item Shops. This allows players to purchase cosmetic items to make their playing experience even better. Weapons, characters, backpacks, vehicles, and more can be kitted out to look just plain cool.

COD Mobile wasted no time in jumping on board the skin bandwagon. The game launched with Season 1, a Battle Pass to go along with it, and an item shop to upgrade everything from the characters' looks, to weapon skins, and even melee weapon skins. Some are fairly simple, but others are awesome to look at.

Top 5 COD Mobile skins

#5 – Dark Shepherd

(Image Credit: Activision)

This character skin can be gotten by a Hell on Shells draw. It comes with a scythe on its back and a dark cape. The Dark Shepherd is basically COD Mobile's Grim Reaper. Imagine hunting down an enemy with this skin attached. It is a nightmare come to life for the unlucky player that walks around the corner into a melee strike from the Dark Shepherd.

#4 – Gunzo

(Image Credit: Activision)

The Sweet Joke draw in COD Mobile is how Gunzo is acquired. It is a freaky clown, going off the same theme as Dark Shepherd. Gunzo the clown is terrifying, but oh so cool to own. Having this skin around Halloween time would be another nightmare for enemy players. Players running around as Gunzo are sure to get the last laugh.

#3 - Karambit Color Burst

(Image Credit: Activision)

The first weapon on the list is this Karambit knife skin. The Color Burst skin for the Karambit in COD Mobile is just neat. The handle is a smooth charcoal color with some purple accents. When the blade protrudes from the handle, the Color Burst truly comes into play. A gradient with blues, reds, greens, yellows, oranges, and every other color of the rainbow bursts along the knife's blade.

#2 – Ghost Plasma

(Image Credit: Activision)

Ghost is a classic COD character. Everyone that plays COD Mobile probably knows who Ghost is. Playing with a Ghost skin is just a pure Call of Duty experience. The regular Ghost skin and some alternates are great, but the Plasma variant is hands down the best. The white and purple is just a perfect combination.

#1 – M4LMG Black Gold

(Image Credit: Activision)

The very best skin in COD Mobile is the Black Gold skin for the M4LMG. Granted, Black Gold looks good on any weapon, but something just hits differently with the M4LMG. The weapon is just massive. Seeing the Black Gold skin run across such a large space is astounding. Not to mention, it increases player XP and prevents victims' death locations from being revealed.