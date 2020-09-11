Top 5 weapons in COD: Mobile Season 10

COD: Mobile released its new Season 10 update yesterday and fans have been loving the changes implemented. There's the new Battle Pass to explore, an addition to the Specialist lineup, and, of course, a new weapon. The Echo shotgun is interesting weapon that is admittedly a ton of fun to use on the right map.

However, players quickly found that the Echo simply doesn't stack up against other weapons in the game. Season 10 altered some guns but were the changes enough to reorganize COD: Mobile's weapon tier list? In this article, we find out.

5 best guns in COD: Mobile Season 10

#5 - Razorback

A mainstay in COD: Mobile player classes, the Razorback submachine gun is still one of the best in the game. Season 10 didn't alter the Razorback so it makes sense that it's still a dominant weapon. However, it's been at the top for some time, so maybe a nerf is incoming.

#4 - DR-H

The DR-H comes in at number four and retains its great gameplay from seasons past. While it does shoot a little slow, its damage output is next to none and if you're accurate, can mow enemies down in COD: Mobile.

#3 - KRM-262

Easily the best shotgun in COD: Mobile, the KRM-262 had to make this list. The Season 10 update didn't touch the weapon much and that's great news for fans of the shotty's insane damage and range. You can put down enemies at far ranges with just one pump.

#2 - Locus

Arguably the top sniper in COD: Mobile, the Locus has been a fan-favorite since it was introduced a few seasons ago. The crisp bolt-action rifle can deliver easy one-shot kills to the chest and above which isn't seen in many other snipers.

#1 - KN-44

Still the alpha male in COD: Mobile, nothing can touch the KN-44 in Season 10. The best weapon from seasons past still reigns supreme in the newest installment. For the same reasons as before, the KN should be your go-to weapon if you're looking for high-kill games.