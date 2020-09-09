COD Mobile has grown tremendously since its release in October 2019. It has now become one of the most popular games on the mobile platform, and crossed the massive milestone of 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

The developers add a variety of in-game cosmetics and other items that allow players to customise the in-game to an extent. There is a wide assortment of soldiers as well that users can acquire in COD Mobile, with one of them being Manta Ray. In this article, we talk about this soldier in the game.

Also read: COD Mobile Season 10 release date announced

Manta Ray in COD Mobile: All you need to know

Naomi Mizushima (Image Credits: COD Mobile)

Most of the soldiers in COD Mobile are taken from other Call of Duty games. Manta Ray, or Naomi Mizushima, is a part of Call of Duty Online, which was developed by Activision Shanghai, Raven Software, and published by Tencent Games exclusively for China.

Recently, in July, this soldier was added to COD Mobile. The players could avail her for a limited period from the Days of Summer crate, which cost 80 CP.

Her in-game description states:

"Naomi Mizushima is a newbie with great talent and top scores. While her duty comes first, her love of the sea is a close second."

Advertisement

Players cannot avail this soldier now, as the Days of Summer event ended over a month ago.

New soldiers in Season 10 of COD Mobile

Like Season 9, it is expected that the developers will add some new soldiers to the game with the upcoming Battle Pass. According to Garena COD Mobile Indonesia’s official post, here are the four soldiers included in the next Battle Pass:

New soldiers in Season 10 (Image Credits: Garena COD Mobile / Instagram)

Gamers will be able to acquire the Premium Pass for 220 CP and the Premium Pass Plus for 520 CP.

Also read: COD Mobile Season 10: New map, game mode, operator skill, and more