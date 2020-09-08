COD Mobile has become one of the most popular games on the mobile platform. One of the reasons behind its mass popularity is the variety of features and game modes offered to players.

The Season 9 update took place over three weeks ago, and the developers had wholly overhauled the game with various new features, weapons, and more. And now, its time for the players to gear up for Season 10. They can click here to read about the release date of the update.

As always, the developers are going to bring several new features and more to the game to improve the experience for users. In this article, we discuss some of the things set to arrive with the new season.

COD Mobile Season 10: New map, game mode, operator skill, and more

Maps

The developers adopt various maps from the main series of Call of Duty games. In Season 10, there will be the inclusion of two new ones, named Terminal and Pine.

Terminal – This iconic map from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is going to be included in the pool of multiplayer maps for players to try out.

🆕 Get ready for the new multiplayer map...⁣

✈ Terminal is coming to #CODMobile in the next season!⁣

⁣

📖 See some helpful tips to prepare you for battle 👉 https://t.co/XofJtnbptX⁣

⁣

👍 Stay tuned for more Terminal activities later today! pic.twitter.com/9gHtqtRHr6 — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) September 7, 2020

Pine – Pine is a 2v2 map derived from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, exclusive to the Gunfight mode.

⚠ New map incoming! ⚠⁣

⁣

🌲 Pine is coming to #CODMobile for Gunfight mode in the next season! pic.twitter.com/cYuPdUyG3O — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) September 6, 2020

Game mode

There are a variety of multiplayer game modes present in COD Mobile, and the list keeps expanding with almost every season. In the next season, a new mode named Headquarters will be available for the players to try out.

You can watch the trailer of the mode below to know more about it:

Operator skills

Operator skills are time-bound abilities present in multiplayer modes that get unlocked based on players' scores and kills. A new skill named Equalizer is going to be a part of the next update.

💥💥 POP OFF with this dual integrated Operator skill, Equalizer!⁣

⁣

🔜 Coming to #CODMobile as a part of the next season! pic.twitter.com/CYQnbJU1iZ — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) September 6, 2020

Class

Battle royale classes are one of the most unique aspects of COD Mobile. Each class has its equipment that aids users on the battlefield. The developers have announced the introduction of the Hacker class, as seen below:

💻⚡ Prevent your enemies from using their utilities against you with the new Battle Royale class, Hacker!⁣

⁣

👍 Coming to #CODMobile next season! pic.twitter.com/Ob1hGS2dRD — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) September 7, 2020

Soldiers

Last season, there were four soldiers added to the Battle Pass, and the same thing will occur in the next season as well. According to Garena COD Mobile Indonesia's official Instagram post, these soldiers will be up for the grabs in the Season 10 Battle Pass:

Official Instagram post of Garena COD Mobile Indonesia

