COD Mobile has become one of the most popular games on the mobile platform. One of the reasons behind its mass popularity is the variety of features and game modes offered to players.
The Season 9 update took place over three weeks ago, and the developers had wholly overhauled the game with various new features, weapons, and more. And now, its time for the players to gear up for Season 10. They can click here to read about the release date of the update.
As always, the developers are going to bring several new features and more to the game to improve the experience for users. In this article, we discuss some of the things set to arrive with the new season.
COD Mobile Season 10: New map, game mode, operator skill, and more
Maps
The developers adopt various maps from the main series of Call of Duty games. In Season 10, there will be the inclusion of two new ones, named Terminal and Pine.
Terminal – This iconic map from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is going to be included in the pool of multiplayer maps for players to try out.
Pine – Pine is a 2v2 map derived from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, exclusive to the Gunfight mode.
Game mode
There are a variety of multiplayer game modes present in COD Mobile, and the list keeps expanding with almost every season. In the next season, a new mode named Headquarters will be available for the players to try out.
You can watch the trailer of the mode below to know more about it:
Operator skills
Operator skills are time-bound abilities present in multiplayer modes that get unlocked based on players' scores and kills. A new skill named Equalizer is going to be a part of the next update.
Class
Battle royale classes are one of the most unique aspects of COD Mobile. Each class has its equipment that aids users on the battlefield. The developers have announced the introduction of the Hacker class, as seen below:
Soldiers
Last season, there were four soldiers added to the Battle Pass, and the same thing will occur in the next season as well. According to Garena COD Mobile Indonesia's official Instagram post, these soldiers will be up for the grabs in the Season 10 Battle Pass:
