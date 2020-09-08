It is no news that CP is perhaps the most-desired in-game currency of COD Mobile. It can be used to purchase several items from the COD Mobile shop.

Like every in-game currency, CP doesn't come for free, and need to be bought separately through payment gateways. However, not everyone can afford it, and it might not prove to be a viable investment for some players. Hence, most of them look for alternative options to get it.

In this article, we discuss some ways through which they can acquire CP for free in COD Mobile.

How to get free CP in COD Mobile in September 2020?

GPT Websites

Swagbucks - One such GPT website

The players can visit several GPT websites like YSense, PrizeRebel, GrabPoints, SwagBucks and idle-empire. These sites reward the players upon completion of certain tasks.

The rewards can then be converted into gift vouchers, which can further be used to add money to Google Play Store. Hence, making an account on such GPT websites is a good alternative.

GPT Apps

Poll Pay (Picture Source: Google Play Store)

While most of the GPT websites do have an application of their own, some of these platforms are only limited to mobile-based apps. The users would have to complete challenges and tasks like surveys, quizzes, and more to acquire points that they can use to earn rewards.

Some of the most popular GPT apps are clickloot, PollPay, and EasyRewards.

Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards (Image Credits: Google Play Store)

Google Opinion Rewards is perhaps the best platform to earn rewards. The users need to answer two or three simple questions, and they will be rewarded with Google Play Credits for the same. These credits can be used to procure the in-game currency directly in COD Mobile.

The app is rated 4.3 out of 5, with over 19 million reviews. It also has been downloaded over 50 million times on the Google Play Store.

The players must not resort to any illegal ways to obtain CP in COD Mobile. If they are found guilty by the Anti Cheat system, their account will be permanently suspended.

