How to play COD Mobile on PC using Bluestacks: Step-by-step guide and installation tips

Since its release almost a year ago, COD Mobile has grown to become a battle royale sensation on the mobile platform and has crossed 100 million downloads on Google Play Store.

COD Mobile has become so popular that many players even want to play it on their PC. To do so, they will have to use applications called emulators. One of the most popular emulator choices in the gaming community is Bluestacks.

In this article, we offer a step-by-step guide on how to play COD Mobile on PC using Bluestacks.

How to play COD Mobile on PC using Bluestacks

Bluestacks

Bluestacks is one of the most trusted emulators in the gaming community (Image Credits Bluestacks)

Bluestacks is one of the oldest Android emulators present in the market. Here are some of the key features of this emulator:

Real-time translation.

Multi-Instance – Play multiple games simultaneously.

Record and replay actions with a single keypress.

Players can get the emulator by clicking here.

Advertisement

How to download and play Call Of Duty Mobile on Bluestacks

To download COD Mobile on Bluestacks, follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Download and install the emulator from the link provided above.

Step 2: Next, open the Google Play Store and search for COD Mobile using the search bar.

Step 3: Press on the download button and wait for it to conclude.

You can then enjoy playing COD Mobile on your PC.

Installation tips

#1 For smooth installation, close all the applications running in the background of your PC.

#2 Install the application in a drive which has sufficient storage space.

#3 If your processor supports virtualisation, enabling it would enhance the performance of the game.

Also Read: How to get free COD points in Call of Duty Mobile