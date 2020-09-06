COD Mobile features a comprehensive arsenal of weapons for the players to choose from. The weapons are classified into various categories such as SMG, LMG, AR, DMR and more.

Light Machine Guns, or LMGs, are one of the most desired weapons, as they have a large magazine size, high fire rate, and inflict massive damage.

Choosing the right gun in a battle royale game is extremely important. As LMGs are perhaps the most versatile weapons, the players are always on a lookout for them. In this article, we enlist the three best LMGs in COD Mobile.

COD Mobile: 3 Best LMGs in the game

(All stats are taken from the loadout section in the game)

#1 M4LMG

The M4LMG is considered by many as the best Light Machine Gun present in the game. It inflicts the greatest damage among all the other weapons of the category. The gun also has high accuracy and range, which further make it easier for the players to take the enemies down.

Here are the stats of the M4LMG:

Damage : 46

: 46 Fire Rate : 63

: 63 Accuracy : 61

: 61 Mobility : 44

: 44 Range : 64

: 64 Controls: 59

#2 Chopper

The Chopper is another LMG which is preferred by the majority of players. One of the major reasons behind its popularity is the enormous magazine size of 100. It also has a very high fire rate, which further makes the gun a viable choice for the players.

Here are the stats of this firearm:

Damage : 40

: 40 Fire Rate : 75

: 75 Accuracy : 43

: 43 Mobility : 41

: 41 Range : 46

: 46 Controls: 52

#3 UL736

The UL736 is one of the most underrated weapons in COD Mobile. Even though the gun doesn’t inflict high damage, it has the highest mobility, range and controls when compared to all the other guns of its category.

Here are the stats of the UL736:

Damage : 40

: 40 Fire Rate : 62

: 62 Accuracy : 58

: 58 Mobility : 51

: 51 Range : 70

: 70 Controls: 65

(Note: This list is based on personal preference, stats and in-game performance of the weapons. After the introduction of the Gunsmith feature in COD Mobile, the choice of weapons has become entirely subjective.)

