COD Mobile: 3 best ARs in the game

COD Mobile has a vast arsenal of weapons that can be utilised across the various in-game modes. These weapons are divided into several categories like SMG, AR, LMG, DMR and so forth.

Like many other games, COD Mobile has a ranked system which makes the battle royale experience quite competitive for players. Most players are eager to reach the higher tiers of the game and often do whatever it takes to get to the top. The choice of weapons is one of the things that players should pay attention to when trying to get better at the game.

In this article, we talk about three of the best ARs or Assault Rifles that can help players in their pursuit of a higher tier in COD Mobile.

Best Assault Rifles for players to use in COD Mobile

#1 ASM10

The ASM10 in COD Mobile

The ASM10 is considered to be the best AR in Season 9 of COD Mobile. With the recent update, it received a buff in the fire rate, enabling it to take down enemies quicker. Players can use this weapon across all ranges of combat.

Here are the stats of the ASM10 in COD Mobile:

Damage : 49

: 49 Fire Rate : 55

: 55 Accuracy : 72

: 72 Mobility : 57

: 57 Range : 52

: 52 Controls: 52

#2 DR-H

The DR-H in COD Mobile

The DR-H is one of the finest ARs in COD Mobile. This firearm is the best Assault Rifle to use in close combat. The only reason why it is behind the ASM10 is that it slacks in long-range encounters. Having said that, it can still be used to decimate enemies in mid-range combat.

Here are the stats of the DR-H in the game:

Damage : 47

: 47 Fire Rate : 57

: 57 Accuracy : 63

: 63 Mobility : 63

: 63 Range : 54

: 54 Controls: 57

#3 ICR-1

The ICR-1 in COD Mobile

Even though the ICR-1 doesn’t have the best damage rate, it is very accurate and has less recoil than most of the other ARs in COD Mobile. Due to its high accuracy, the ICR-1 is preferred by a lot of players in the game.

Here the stats of the weapon:

Damage : 40

: 40 Fire Rate : 60

: 60 Accuracy : 69

: 69 Mobility : 72

: 72 Range : 52

: 52 Controls: 61

After the recent addition of Gunsmith in COD Mobile, the choice of weapons has become entirely subjective due to the wide variety of attachments that players can equip on all guns.

(Note: This list is based on personal preference, stats and in-game performance of the weapons.)

