COD Mobile is one of the fastest-growing battle royale games on the mobile platform. Since its release in October 2019, the game has amassed over 100 million downloads on Google Play Store.

One of the reasons behind the massive popularity of COD Mobile is its unique features and game modes. Battle Royale classes are arguably one of the most impressive aspects of the BR mode, and each one of them has their own equipment. In total, there are 12 classes currently available in the game, and the Poltergeist is one of them.

In this article, we discuss the Poltergeist class and how the players can unlock it in COD Mobile.

Poltergeist in COD Mobile

In-game BR loadout

The Poltergeist is one of the best classes present in COD Mobile courtesy of its equipment ability. Here is what its in-game description states:

"Grants invisibility during which the movement speed is increased. Nearby enemies will be notified of an invisible hostile."

The Poltergeist class can come in clutch in various situations on the battlefield. Players can use the invisibility ability to sneak up on their enemies as well as to get away from them.

How to unlock Poltergeist in COD Mobile

How to purchase the Battle Royale class.

The Battle Royale class was recently added to the in-game store, and players can follow the steps given below to unlock the Poltergeist:

Step 1: Open COD Mobile and click on the Store icon present on the bottom-left corner of the main screen.

Step 2: The in-game store opens up. Click on the ‘Credit’ icon.

Step 3: Find the Poltergeist and click on the purchase button.

Step 4: After a successful purchase, you can equip it in the Battle Royale loadout.

To purchase the class, players would have to spend 2000 Credits.