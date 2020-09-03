COD Mobile is widely popular worldwide because of its astounding features and diverse game modes that have been adapted from the main Call of Duty series. In a short period of time, it has become a sensation in the mobile community.

Before downloading COD Mobile, users look out for its minimum requirements, to know whether their device supports the title or not. So, in this article, we talk about the same, and also give a step-by-step guide on how to download the game using Google Play Store.

COD Mobile system requirements for Android: How to download, step-by-step guide and installation tips

Here are the minimum requirements that are stated on the official website of COD Mobile:

"Call of Duty: Mobile is compatible with Android devices with at least 2 GB of RAM and running Android 5.1 and above."

Minimum requirements of COD Mobile

Hence, all devices that meet the requirements mentioned above will be able to run the game. But to have an immersive and lag-free experience, it is recommended to have a device with over 3 GB of RAM.

How to download COD Mobile on Android

COD Mobile on Google Play Store

Here’s the step-by-step guide on how users can download the title on their devices:

Step 1: Players should open Google Play Store on the Android device and key in 'COD Mobile' on the search bar.

Step 2: Next, they must press on the game and click the 'Download' button.

Step 3: Then, users have to wait for the download and installation to conclude. It will depend upon the internet speed and device being used.

After it completes, players will be able to open and enjoy COD Mobile. The game’s size is 1.5 GB, so they must make sure that there is enough storage available.

