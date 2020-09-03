COD Mobile is one of the most played battle royale games on the mobile platform. With the Season 9 update, the developers completely overhauled the game and added several new features for the players to enjoy.

The game has become so popular that some players even want to play it on their PCs/laptops. To do so, players would require applications known as emulators.

In this article, we discuss the best emulators that can be used to play COD Mobile.

Also Read: COD Mobile origin: Which country made the game?

Best emulators for COD Mobile

#1 Gameloop

Gameloop emulator (Image Credits: Gameloop)

Gameloop, formerly known as Tencent Gaming Buddy, is one of the most popular emulators in the gaming community. Here are some of its features:

Advertisement

Fast and accurate controller with mouse and keyboard.

Ultimate graphic and vision, exclusive support of 2K resolution.

Lower equipment requirement, min 2 GB RAM.

Players can download the emulator from its website. Click here to visit the official Gameloop website.

#2 Bluestacks

Bluestacks emulator (Image Credits Bluestacks)

Bluestacks is one of the oldest emulators available in the market. Here are some of its features:

Real-time Translation.

Multi-Instance – Play multiple games simultaneously.

Record and replay actions with a single keypress.

Bluestacks can be obtained by clicking here.

#3 MEmu Play

MEmu Play

MEmu Play is an emulator which has a simple UI that, in turn, helps players to navigate it easily. Here are some of its features:

Exquisite preset keymapping system.

Multi-instance manager enables players to play on two or more accounts on the same device.

Great performance and higher FPS.

You can click here to visit MEmu Play’s official website.

All the emulators mentioned above are just recommendations based on the features that they provide. Players can also use other emulators like Nox Player to play COD Mobile.

Also Read: J358 in COD Mobile: All you need to know