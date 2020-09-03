J358 in COD Mobile: All you need to know

It has been over three weeks since the Season 9 update of Call Of Duty Mobile hit the servers. With the update, the developers completely revamped the game with various new features.

There are a wide variety of weapons that the players can utilise across the various modes present in COD Mobile. There are two types of weapons that can be equipped in the multiplayer loadout – primary and secondary.

One of the best secondary weapons in the game is the J358. In this article, we discuss all you need to know about the pistol.

J358 COD Mobile: All you need to know

J358 in COD Mobile

The J358 is a secondary weapon that is preferred by a number of COD Mobile players because of its high damage rate. The in-game description of the gun describes it as follows:

‘Semi-automatic pistol; powerful and stable.’

Here are the stats of the firearm:

Damage : 72

: 72 Fire Rate : 38

: 38 Accuracy : 78

: 78 Mobility : 87

: 87 Range : 57

: 57 Controls: 77

With the Gunsmith update, the developers have made every gun in COD Mobile available for free. Users can claim the J358 upon reaching Level 53 in the game.

The Retribution - Seasonal Event

The Retribution - Seasonal Event in COD Mobile

The developers regularly add events in COD Mobile that enable players to get various rewards. In one of the recent Seasonal Events called The Retribution, players are required to kill ten enemies with the J358 with any sight equipped.

The players will receive Outlaw – Blood in the Water and 4000 Battle Pass XP for completing the task. The Seasonal Event concludes in around six days, so players still have some time to obtain these rewards.

