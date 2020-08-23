How to get Razorback for free in COD Mobile

There has been significant growth in COD Mobile's player base, courtesy of the features that have been added with the Season 9 update of the game.

Even before the latest update, COD Mobile had a wide variety of weapons for players to choose from. The weapons available in the game are classified into various categories. One of the most popular classifications of weapons in the game is the SMG category.

In this article, we take a look at one of these submachine guns in COD Mobile called the Razorback. We also talk about how you can get this weapon in the game for free.

Razorback in COD Mobile

The Razorback is a popular SMG in COD Mobile. The in-game description of the weapon states:

“Fully automatic submachine gun. Best accuracy of its class, ideal for mid-range engagements."

Here are the stats of the Razorback:

Damage: 42

Accuracy: 49

Range: 43

Fire Rate: 75

Mobility: 73

Controls: 50

How to get Razorback for free

You can now get the Razorback for free on COD Mobile

After the arrival of the Season 9 update, the developers have made every weapon in the game available for players at no cost. Users can unlock the guns by completing certain tasks or reaching a specific level in COD Mobile.

Users can claim the Razorback for free upon reaching level 55 in the game.

Razorback – Sewed Snake skin

Sewed Snake skin for the Razorback

The developers also have regular in-game events that allow players to get skins, items and other cosmetics.

In one of the recent events called Trench Broom, players have the opportunity to get the Sewed Snake skin for the Razorback. All they have to do is kill 30 enemies with any three attachments equipped on the Razorback.

Players would have to complete the earlier tasks to unlock this. There are over 17 days left for the event to end, so users have an ample amount of time to get the Sewed Snake skin.