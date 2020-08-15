What is the download configuration failed error in COD Mobile?

The Season 9 update of COD Mobile has dropped today, and players are excited to test the new features that have been added. However, many are facing the Download configuration failed error, which is what will talk about here.

What is download configuration failed error in COD Mobile?

A snippet from the official subreddit of COD Mobile

As soon as the update dropped, several players started reporting that they were facing this error. They did so in the official Discord server of COD Mobile as well as on the official subreddit. Many also said that despite reinstalling the game, the error wasn’t fixed.

Not all the users of a particular region are facing this error, however, and the game is working fine for most. There is also no reason to panic, as the error could be attributed to the game servers being updated. It is also likely to be automatically solved within a few hours. Moreover, there is no official word from the developers regarding this error.

If any of the users continue to face this problem, they can contact the COD Mobile support through the following channels:

#1 Via Twitter: ATVI Assist Twitter: Activision Support https://twitter.com/ATVIAssist

#2 Official Player Support Website: https://support.activision.com/contact_us

Season 9 update in COD Mobile

Here are some of the key features of the recent update:

Map – Shipment 1944

Game mode – 10 vs 10

Feature – Gunsmith

Gun – Kilo Bolt-action

The developers also have made a lot of changes to the battle royale mode. They have added four new locations to the vast map that players can access. The latest battle pass arrives tomorrow, and players will be able to get a new gun and two soldiers from it. Also, Season 6 of the rank series commences tomorrow, and users will obtain a unique set of rewards for climbing up tiers.