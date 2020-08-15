The much-awaited Season 9 of Call of Duty Mobile has finally come out. As a result, fans are excited about all the new features that have arrived in the game. The developers have made a lot of changes to the game, and have transformed its look.

Some of the changes from the update are:

Map – Shipment 1944

Gun – Kilo Bolt-action

Feature – Gunsmith

Game mode – 10 vs 10

Players can now download the update and avail all the new content in the game. For those wondering, we discuss how to download the COD Mobile Season 9 update using APK and OBB files.

COD Mobile Season 9 update for Android: APK download link

APK download link: Click here

OBB download link: Click here

The sizes of the OBB and APK files are 1.45 GB and 94 MB, respectively. Players should, hence, make sure that they have enough space on their devices before installing the update.

How to install COD Mobile APK and OBB files

Players can follow these steps to install the game:

Step 1: They must download the APK and OBB files from the links mentioned above.

Step 2: Players have to enable the 'Install from Unknown Sources' option from the settings in the device.

Step 3: After the download concludes, they must install the APK file, but not open it.

Step 4: Players must then copy the OBB files to Android/OBB/com.activision.callofduty.shooter (they should create a folder with this name if there is no existing folder).

Step 5: After the OBB files are copied, players can now run the game and enjoy Season 9 of COD Mobile.

If the players get an error stating: 'There was a problem parsing the package', then they can try re-downloading both the files and following the steps mentioned above again.