A wide variety of game modes in COD Mobile helps to enhance the overall gaming experience of the players. The game introduces several time-bound modes which can be played only for a limited duration.

Zombie mode was added to the game last year, only to be removed after a couple of months.

What happened to the Zombie Mode in COD Mobile?

Zombie Mode was a game mode that was widely popular among COD Mobile players. It managed to garner the attention of the majority of the players.

The mode was based on survival instincts, where a squad had to survive against several waves of AI-controlled zombies. The rewards multiplied according to the duration that a squad survived against the wrath of zombies.

This mode was adapted from the main series of Call of Duty games. However, it was removed from the game permanently in March.

In the Community Update of 29th February, COD Mobile developers officially announced the removal of the mode. In the community update, they stated:

“We had always mentioned it was limited but with no explicit end-date. We wanted to see the reception, see the feedback, and see how we can potentially shape the mode for the future. However, the mode just didn’t reach the level of quality that we desire. The second map, Nacht Der Untoten, is also not releasing in the global version.”

Also, the FAQ about the Zombie Mode on the official website reads:

"However, we may improve it and bring it back at a later date, at which time your progress, revive coins, and shards will also return. ZOMBIES mode-specific traits on weapons will not carry over to other modes."

