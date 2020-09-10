5 best COD: Mobile Season 10 Battle Pass skins

COD: Mobile Season 10 has arrived and it looks absolutely fantastic. Named 'The Hunt', this iteration of the popular mobile title looks to shake up the game like every season before it has done. There's a new Specialist ability in the game, the Equalizer, and a bunch of other content.

Included in that content are all new skins within the Season 10 Battle Pass. COD: Mobile has really stepped up its game in The Hunt, as there a plethora of weapon and character skins. However, five stand out from the crowd more so than the rest.

Top 5 COD: Mobile Season 10 Battle Pass skins

#5 - LK-24 - Backwoods

Image via NoahFromYouTube

Kicking off the list is a solid skin for the LK-24 assault rifle. Backwoods has a few different color schemes going on with the most prominent being a gritty green. This is contrasted by a gold color on the magazine which really makes the skin pop in COD: Mobile.

#4 - Echo - Demon Eyes

Image via NoahFromYouTube

The newest weapon in COD: Mobile, the Echo shotgun comes with a shiny new skin in the Season 10 Battle Pass. Demon Eyes is bright red and looks quite menacing on the weapon. However, the real treat comes from the devil design in the middle of the gun.

#3 - Mace - Tombstone

Image via NoahFromYouTube

One of the coolest-looking character skins in the Battle Pass, Mace's Tombstone outfit is sure to draw your enemy's eye. A mix of camo and some other darker colors, Tombstone looks fantastic on Mace. The mask of death brings the whole skin together as well.

#2 - GKS - Scion

Image via NoahFromYouTube

One of the first skins you'll unlock in the Season 10 Battle Pass, the GKS Scion looks incredible. The grimy green and purple color scheme mixed with the vines on the weapon make for a truly unique skin.

#1 - XPR- 50 - Arachnophobia

Image via NoahFromYouTube

Coming in at the top spot is one of the cleaner skins introduced in COD: Mobile. The Arachnophobia skin for the XPR-50 looks incredibly slick and also changes up the gun's design a little. From the jagged edges all over the weapon to the subtle red webs everywhere, this is our pick for the best COD: Mobile Season 10 Battle Pass skin.