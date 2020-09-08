5 best scorestreaks in COD: Mobile as of 2020

One of the main appeals of any COD title are the various scorestreaks. The first multiplayer shooter to really introduce scorestreaks, Call of Duty knows what it's doing in this department. The same can be said for COD: Mobile, which pools the best aspects of previous games and meshes it all together into one enormous melting pot.

Scorestreaks in COD: Mobile play as big of a role as they do in any other mainstream entry in the franchise. However, like with those other titles, there are certainly streaks that are considered "top-tier". Here are the five best scorestreaks to use in COD: Mobile as of September 2020.

5 best COD: Mobile killstreaks

#5 - Hunter Killer Drone

Image via Activision

Starting off our list is one of the more annoying, yet effective, streaks in COD: Mobile. The Hunter Killer Drone is almost a guaranteed kill and can turn into multiple kills if used correctly. It's best-served in a game mode like Domination, where you can whip it out against multiple enemies capturing a flag, guaranteeing a multi-kill.

#4 - XS1 Goliath

Image via Activision

One of the more overpowered scorestreaks in COD: Mobile, the XS1 Goliath comes with huge benefits but also one downside. The benefits are you're in a huge juggernaut suit with an LMG strapped to your hand. However, this also means that you can't use other streaks or other weapons until an enemy shoots you out of the suit.

#3 - Stealth Chopper

Image via Activision

The Stealth Chopper is next up and can really inflict some damage on the opposition if used on the correct map. On a map like Nuketown, the Stealth Chopper can easily earn you half a dozen kills if no one shoots it down. However, on maps with a lot of buildings or cover, the Stealth Chopper isn't as useful.

#2 - UAV

Image via Activision

There's not a whole lot to say about the UAV in COD: Mobile. Every Call of Duty title features this scorestreak and it's still one of the best. Knowing where your enemies are on the map is an invaluable tool that helps you reach higher streaks.

#1 - VTOL

Image via Activision

The "Big Daddy" of COD: Mobile scorestreaks, the VTOL ship is easily the best streak in the game. While it is insanely difficult to earn, sitting at 1600 points, the damage you can do in it makes the price worth it.