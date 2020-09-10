How to download COD Mobile Season 10 Update: Step by step guide and installation tips

The developers of Call of Duty Mobile have finally rolled out the Season 10 update. Every periodic update adds tonnes of new content for the players to explore and have a good time playing COD Mobile.

The COD Mobile developer team has received massive acclaim lately for their efforts to introduce newer features to the game regularly. The key highlight of the Season 10 update is the new Battle Pass, which the players can purchase for 220 CP.

The officials have also revealed a complete list of upcoming events through the official patch notes. With the arrival of the latest update, players can now create custom or private rooms to explore the features and play the game with their friends.

COD Mobile can be downloaded through various methods. In this article, we look at the most prominent ways to download and install the latest update.

Steps to download COD Mobile Season 10 Update

Here are the steps to download COD Mobile Season 10 update on your Android or iOS devices:

For new users:

Open the Google Play Store or iOS App Store on your device. Search "COD Mobile" in the search bar. Click on the first result from the list. Hit the install button, and the application will start downloading. After the download is complete, it will take 5-10 minutes for the update to get installed on your phone.

For existing users:

Open COD Mobile app on your device. Wait for a few seconds until the update popup appears on the screen. Click on the update button. Wait until the download completes. Reboot the game and enjoy the latest update.

Installation Tips

1. If you come across an error message stating 'there was a problem parsing the package', then you can consider downloading the files again.

2. Try to download the game using a WiFi connection. However, if you are using a 4G connection, do not perform any other tasks on your device.

3. Ensure that your device has sufficient storage space.