How to create a private match in COD Mobile

COD Mobile enables players to create private matches and play or practise alongside friends. Players can also use private rooms to fully test out the different features and game modes present in the game.

Many new players do not know how they can create a private match in the game. In this article, we discuss how you can create a private match in COD Mobile.

How to make a private match in COD Mobile

Creating a private match in COD Mobile is quite an easy task. Follow the given steps to do so:

Step 1: Open COD Mobile and click on the multiplayer icon present on the main menu of the game.

Click on the multiplayer icon

Step 2: Click on the '≡' icon present on the top-right corner of the screen.

Next, you would have to press the '≡' icon

Step 3: A drop-down menu will appear on the screen. Next, click on the ‘Private’ option.

Click on the 'Private' option

Step 4: The private room will open up. Click on the start button when ready to go.

Hit the start button to commence a private match

You can share the room code for other players to join. You can also invite other players manually. Here’s how to do so:

Step 1: First, click on the invite button. A drop-down menu will appear.

First, click on the invite button. A drop-down menu will appear. Step 2: Next, click on the ‘+’ icon beside the required player to invite.

Next, click on the ‘+’ icon beside the required player to invite. Step 3: Once they accept the invitation, they’ll be added to the room.

You can also change the game mode by following these steps:

Step 1: Click on the mode change option present on the bottom-right corner.

Click on the mode change option present on the bottom-right corner. Step 2: The various game modes will show up. Select the required mode.

The various game modes will show up. Select the required mode. Step 3: Click on the ‘Confirm’ button.

(Note: This article is for beginners. While it may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these 'newbie' methods!)

