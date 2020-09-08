5 most disliked weapons in COD: Mobile

Call of Duty did not hesitate to take advantage of the mobile gaming market. With games like PUBG Mobile and Fortnite Mobile gaining popularity, it only made sense for COD: Mobile to be the next big thing. The title saw one of mobile gaming's largest launches ever, and the popularity of COD, mixed with the accessibility of mobile gaming, has given it the top spot in all of mobile gaming.

Just like the full-size versions of Call of Duty, though, COD: Mobile has seen its fair share of criticism. People love it, but want it to be perfect. Weapons in the game are the main focus of that, and there are several guns in the game that players plain don't like.

Top five disliked COD: Mobile weapons

#5 – Chicom

#5 – Chicom

This COD: Mobile gun is one that looks good, but doesn't perform up to standards. It is a submachine gun, meant for fast-firing and severe damage over a short period. Nothing about this gun's appearance says that wouldn't be the case.

However, the Chicom comes with a burst fire mechanic. That immediately makes it fail where a weapon like it should be victorious. The lack of damage, firing rate, and low range makes it extremely unlikable.

#4 - M4LMG

#4 - M4LMG

The M4LMG is COD: Mobile's most average light machine gun, but the plus side is its accuracy. It is the most accurate LMG in the game, and perhaps more accurate than firearms of a different category. It struggles in just about every other facet, though.

The damage, fire rate, and mobility are what keeps this weapon in the lowest tier. It's a shame, because it has promise, but that potential will probably never be fulfilled.

#3 – HS2126

#3 – HS2126

The HS2126 has the fastest fire rate of any shotgun in COD: Mobile. The damage done stacks up reasonably quickly, but it's firing range is laughable. The only people getting close enough for this weapon to finish off are other shotgun users or someone trying to get a knife kill.

Honestly, those might be better options than this gun. The only plus about it is the perk that increases movement speed with each HS2126 kill. That's not nearly enough to make it worthwhile.

#2 - Striker

#2 - Striker

A nice way to put it is that the Striker is not good. A not nice way to put it is that the Striker simply just sucks. This gun is another in COD: Mobile that players can't stand.

The damage output is insanely low. The fire rate is decent, but shotguns in this title are ridiculously unreliable. An opponent with any other gun is going to win the battle outright against a player wielding a Striker.

#1 - ASM10

#1 - ASM10

There are so many better assault rifle options in COD: Mobile than the ASM10. This gun does massive amounts of damage, but you're going to have to be able to hit your shots to do so. While the damage is high, other guns deal more damage with less negative ramifications.

This gun is unlocked so late, at level 138, that players are going to have a ton of other weapons to choose. The recoil, low range, low firing rate, and overall inaccuracies make players wonder why it takes so long to unlock a weapon that is just going to sit on the sidelines.