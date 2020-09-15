COD Mobile has a ton of cosmetics for players to purchase, whether it's in the battle pass or through the store. The quality of all skins in the game continues to exceed that of previous seasons, and many players clamour to get their hands on them.

But as we've seen with any other game with an extensive cosmetic collection, there's always buzz around which skins are the most rare. They may not look the coolest, but they do send a statement, and there are some skins that you'll have a hard time ever seeing.

Top 5 rarest skins in COD Mobile before Season 10

#5 - Outrider Skeleton

(Image Credit: YouTube TheApexKing)

The Outrider Skeleton skin is a Halloween-based item that was placed in a lucky draw pack in October. It was one of the few times that cosmetics were thrown together in a loot box in COD Mobile to that degree. There was some controversy over the decision to make the skins loot-box-based.

Along with being a limited period skin, the Outrider Skeleton came for over 100 USD and more, with many players not shelling out that money.

Advertisement

#4 - Magical Eye Knife

If this were a knife-only list, the Magical Eye knife would have been in the top spot. The knife skin came out during the early days of the COD Mobile beta. For starters, there was limited access to the beta in general. Only the small population of beta users were able to grab the skin.

COD points were also needed to get the Magical Eye. Players would have had to trust that they would play COD Mobile and spend COD points on a very early system. All said and done, beta players who spent the money are the only ones with the knife.

#3 - Pumpkin Head AK-47

(Image Credit: Gurugamer)

This skin was in the same lucky draw pack as the Outrider Skeleton. Though they both look great, much of the community sees the Pumpkin Head as more of a gem in a collection.

Beyond just looking great, the Pumpkin Head was also more expensive to obtain than the Outrider Skeleton. For this skin, over 200 USD in COD Mobile was required.

#2 - Special Ops 4

The Special Ops character skin has a couple of reasons for the rarity it has now. Firstly, the skin was available in the beta days of COD Mobile. Like anything else in the beta, these skins were essentially limited to people who had the access to play. That immediately made the pool of players with this skin much smaller.

Secondly, this skin is the hardest to obtain skill-wise in the list. Beta players would have had to earn the skin by playing ranked battle-royale. Special Ops 4 was a ranked reward for players who put in the work, and in the beta at that.

#1 - Plasma ASM10

(Image Credit: CODm.gg)

The Plasma skin is likely the rarest skin in all of COD Mobile because of the insanely short period for which it was available. As a part of a Blac Friday set deal, the Plasma skin was briefly in the shop and was available for purchase.

However, there was really no promotion for the set, and above all, it was available for a mere minutes. Only those lucky enough to spot the set in COD Mobile and pay are using the weapon skin now.